8 Foundations that Help You Nail the No-Makeup Makeup Look

We hate to break it to you but the no-makeup makeup look is one of beauty’s biggest myths. Although the trick is look like you’re totally barefaced, in reality most of the time it takes a little bit of makeup so that you look like well, you’re actually going makeup-free.

Since a clear, radiant complexion is vital for tricking everyone into believing you have nothing on your face, using the right foundation is key. Whether you already are light-handed when it comes to applying products, or you crave full-coverage, we’ve rounded up the best foundations with finishes that look like actual skin.

1 of 7 Courtesy

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream With SPF 50+ 

On top of offering color-correcting coverage and anti-aging skincare in one, this tinted cream also packs protect from harmful UVA/UVB rays.

2 of 7 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Candleglow Soft Luminous Foundation

What's even, bright, and glowing? Your complexion after applying Laura Mercier's sheer-to-medium coverage foundation. 

3 of 7 Courtesy

Giorgio Armani Beauty Power Fabric Longwear High Cover Foundation SPF 25 

Matte foundation often gets a bad rep for looking cakey but if you crave a shine-free finish, consider picking up a bottle of Giorgio Armani's new foundation. Packed with ultra-fine pigments the formula hosts high coverage, but with a light, velvet texture. To sum it up: It won't settle into fine lines and wrinkles. 

4 of 7 Courtesy

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer 

There's a reason this foundation has acheieved cult-favorite status. Along with offering up a veil of waterproof coverage, it also does double-duty as a moisturizer. 

5 of 7 Courtesy

Urban Decay Naked Skin One & Done Hybrid Complexion Perfector 

This sheer cream offers just enough pigment to cut redness and blur imperfections while letting your actual skin show through. 

6 of 7 Courtesy

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint 

When your complexion is red, flaky, and patchy from seasonal dryness, going foundation-free can be a touch sell. If you can check off all of the above to describe your current skin situation, reach for a bottle of Neutrogena's skin-quenching tint. Its hyaluronic acid base makes it an effective moisturizer in addition to creating a flawless base. 

7 of 7 Courtesy

BareMinerals Prime Time BB Primer-Cream Daily Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 30 

If you’re one to streamline your routine, look no further than this multitasking primer and BB cream. Along with evening skin tone and erasing imperfections, it also preps skin for whatever makeup comes next, guaranteeing that your blush, concealer, and highlighter stays in place all day.

