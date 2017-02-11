8 Foundations that Help You Nail the No-Makeup Makeup Look

We hate to break it to you but the no-makeup makeup look is one of beauty’s biggest myths. Although the trick is look like you’re totally barefaced, in reality most of the time it takes a little bit of makeup so that you look like well, you’re actually going makeup-free.

Since a clear, radiant complexion is vital for tricking everyone into believing you have nothing on your face, using the right foundation is key. Whether you already are light-handed when it comes to applying products, or you crave full-coverage, we’ve rounded up the best foundations with finishes that look like actual skin.