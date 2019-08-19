8 New Foundations That’ll Get You Through the Rest of Summer
Wearing foundation during the summer is not my idea of a good time. I want my skin to look flawless, dewy, and glowy, but I don't want my foundation to get clumpy or run when it gets mixed with my sweat. This struggle is why I swear off foundation during the summer months. But, let's face it, every day is not a good skin day. More often than not, I want some extra coverage to hide that hormonal breakout on my jawline and even out the redness around my nose because my seasonal allergies have been making me blow it nonstop.
Makeup brands are on my wavelength because a handful of them just dropped a ton of summer-friendly foundations. These formulas are lightweight without sacrificing coverage, and even have that soft dewy finish I'm after. Most importantly, they're sweat-proof so they won't melt off or make my skin look too moist. There's a fine line between glowing and dripping, people.
Here, eight new foundations that will get you what's left of summer's hot weather.
Maybelline Dream Urban Cover Flawless Coverage Foundation SPF 50
The hard truth: Along with UVA/UVB rays, pollution can damage your skin, causing premature signs of aging and discoloration. Now that the fearmongering is out of the way, Maybelline's newest foundation is formulated with SPF 50 and antioxidants to protect skin on top of providing lightweight medium coverage. It comes in 16 shades.
Flesh Pure Flesh Liquid Foundation
Want a foundation that's so hydrating it looks like a second skin? Look no further than Flesh's first liquid foundation. With skincare ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin, and pomegranate extract, it goes on smooth, but not without sacrificing coverage. Like brand's stick foundation, Pure Flesh comes in 40 shades that cover seven different undertones.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
When Rihanna launched 50 shades of foundation, it inspired dozens of copycats. The Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation is bound to be just as game-changing. This formula has a soft, natural finish that feels comfortable even though it won't slide or melt off. It comes in the same 50 shades as Fenty's matte foundation.
Nude Stix Nudies Tinted Cover Foundation
This K-beauty inspired foundation is a level up from your tinted moisturizer. In addition to sheer coverage, it's infused with pigments that even out and brighten skin tone.
Urban Decay Stay Naked Weightless Foundation
The name says it all. Despite its buildable, medium coverage and matte finish, Urban Decay's Stay Naked Weightless Foundation feels like you're not wearing any at all. The extensive 50 shade range has nine shade intensities, three master tones, and seven undertones.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Laura Mercier's Tinted Moisturizer has been the product to use for a your skin, but better look since it launched in 1996. Recently, the brand reformulated the cult-favorite with higher SPF coverage and extra hydrating ingredients so that it leaves skin even more fresh and dewy.
Milk Makeup Flex Foundation Stick
I'm always down for a slice of cake, but not when it comes to the foundation I'm wearing. Even though this foundation is a stick, it goes on smooth and moves with your skin so that it doesn't crease or get, you guessed it, cakey. The formula is also infused with plant extracts to calm and soothe redness.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
No summer beauty look is complete without moist, dewy skin. The only problem that I don't want my radiant-finish foundation to mix with my sweat, oxidize, and make me more oily so that I break out. Setting powder adds another layer to the mess. Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation solves all of these hot weather-related foundation issues. It gives skin medium coverage, a radiant glow, and even though it's designed to not be set with powder, it won't run or get cakey.