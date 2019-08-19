8 New Foundations That’ll Get You Through the Rest of Summer

Wearing foundation during the summer is not my idea of a good time. I want my skin to look flawless, dewy, and glowy, but I don't want my foundation to get clumpy or run when it gets mixed with my sweat. This struggle is why I swear off foundation during the summer months. But, let's face it, every day is not a good skin day. More often than not, I want some extra coverage to hide that hormonal breakout on my jawline and even out the redness around my nose because my seasonal allergies have been making me blow it nonstop.

Makeup brands are on my wavelength because a handful of them just dropped a ton of summer-friendly foundations. These formulas are lightweight without sacrificing coverage, and even have that soft dewy finish I'm after. Most importantly, they're sweat-proof so they won't melt off or make my skin look too moist. There's a fine line between glowing and dripping, people.

Here, eight new foundations that will get you what's left of summer's hot weather.

