The Best Foundations for Year-Round Dewy Skin

Just like we're all told to switch up our skincare products once the temperature drops, the same can be said for your tried-and-true foundations. The tinted moisturizers and sheer concealers you wore on hot, humid days won't always cut it when the first polar vortex hits.

Thanks to sweat and more daylight, skin tends to have its own lit-from-within-glow during the summer, but it's tougher to keep your complexion radiant when it's dark out when you check in and out of the office everyday. The solution: a foundation with built-in light-diffusing particles that will not only create an even base for makeup, but will also leave your skin with a healthy, glowing finish that won't settle into dry spots.

We know what you're probably thinking: Why not just use a highlighter? You could, but highlighters—especially those of the powder variety—can sometimes look chalky and shimmery rather than naturally dewy.

From Laura Mercier's candlelight-inspired formula to Becca's bottle packed with blurring pigments, we've rounded up the best foundations to use for a glowing, second-skin finish. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites now. 

Chanel Les beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 25

Surratt Beauty Surreal Real Skin Foundation Wand 

Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation 

Laura Mercier Candleglow Soft Luminous Foundation 

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation 

Becca Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation 

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer Concealer And Foundation 

Covergirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation 

Dior Diorskin Nude Skin-Glowing Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15 

Estée Lauder Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick Radiant Makeup 

