How to Make Your Foundation Last All Day In the Summer Heat

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer is without a doubt my favorite season. I love being outdoors and enjoying all the wonderful things the warmer weather has to offer. But I have to admit, there is one thing that gets to me every year: smearing makeup.

Let's face it, applying a full face of makeup is work. And if you're someone who likes to do a full glam, it can take a good amount of time to get it perfect. So, it's extra annoying when something as simple as the weather makes your foundation melt away.

But according to celebrity makeup artists Genevieve Herr and Cara Lovello, there are several steps you can take to give your foundation extra staying power when the weather is hot. "The most important thing when doing a full face of makeup during the summer is to keep it fresh and light," says Herr. "You want your skin to be able to breathe, especially when it's humid out and you are more prone to sweating."

Below, the makeup artists share their top tips to give your foundation that extra staying power in the summer heat.

Keep It Light

During the summer months, a lightweight foundation is your best friend and the answer to all-day coverage. Heavy foundations are more likely to cause sweatiness and thus melt right off into a goopy mess.

"In humid weather, your skin needs to be able to breathe, a lighter formula will help to achieve this," says Herr. "One of my must-haves is Lancôme's Teint Idole Ultra 24H Longwear Foundation, it has a lightweight, breathable feel, 24-hour full matte coverage, and covers imperfections with ease."

lancome Credit: Courtesy

Thin Your Foundation

If you don't have a lightweight foundation, no problem. Herr suggests adding a drop of your favorite moisturizer to thin out your everyday foundation. "Adding moisturizer to your foundation can help to achieve a sheer summer glow," she explains.

Use a Primer

Primer helps to optimize the skin before makeup application and works wonders when it comes to keeping your foundation from sweating off. The light solution seals the pores, mattifies the skin, and helps reduce the production of oil. If you have oily skin, try using a mattifying primer to give your foundation all-day staying power and a flawless finish.

Bake Your Face

A quick search on YouTube and you'll find a ton of tutorials on how to bake your face. The popular method is a red-carpet favorite among many celebrities and can help your foundation stay put in hot weather. "Baking means you're putting excess powder on the skin to 'cook' the makeup on the face," says Lovello. "A lot of makeup artists use this method to help set the makeup, and the results are flawless."

Use a Blending Sponge

Whether you go with the teardrop-shaped sponge you've seen influencers using in makeup tutorials, or a generic brand - use one. According to Lovello, these tools help to pick up excess foundation, meaning there is less chance of your makeup creasing on your skin. "The sponge helps achieve an overall flawless, airbrushed look that can withstand hot weather," says Lovello.

Minimal Powder

Contrary to popular belief, using powder on your face during the summer months is not always ideal. When you start to sweat, powder can appear chalky and caked on, enhancing imperfections and smile lines. "If powder is necessary, only use it on the T-zone," says Herr. "Always blot your face before powdering to pick up oil from your skin for longer-lasting application."

Blot With Sheets

If you're someone who has oily skin, you'll know that hot weather and excessive sweating can often produce an undesirable shine, especially on the T-zone. "Blotting sheets help soak oil as it surfaces," says Lovello. The miniature papers are super convenient and fit perfectly into your purse for quick touch-ups.

Use a Setting Spray