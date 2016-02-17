The Best Foundations for Oily Skin

The struggle to find the perfect foundation when your skin is oily is all too real. Not only do you usually have to deal with mid-day shine, but most foundations just won't stay in place on your skin type.

There's really no need to resort to cakey formulas. We've sifted through the aisles of endless mixtures to discover the top five foundations that work exceptionally well with oily skin. From mattifying coverage that won't dull your look to radiantly pigmented shades that offer a subtle, natural glow, there's something for everyone. Read on to find your new oil-fighting foundation. (You can thank us later.)

1 of 5 Courtesy

Kat Von D Lock It Foundation

This highly pigmented formula delivers long-lasting coverage that stays put. Plus, all you need is one small drop to cover your entire face.

2 of 5 Courtesy

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation

If you’re seeking a naturally matte look, this formula is the way to go. The mixture includes blurring micro-powders that not only absorb oil throughout the day, but also diminish the appearance of pores.

3 of 5 Courtesy

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation

Stop wasting your time endlessly blotting your makeup, and opt for Lancôme’s beloved foundation. The elixir balances your skin’s pH levels to ensure all-day coverage and an oil-free finish.

4 of 5 Courtesy

Nars All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation

Usually the word ‘luminous’ would scare off oily-skin beauties, but Nars has managed to create a solution that offers gorgeous radiance that is anything but greasy. The winning foundation also includes lightweight ingredients that won’t clog pores and will stay put for hours.

5 of 5 Courtesy

Revlon Colorstay Foundation

Get ready to kick unwanted shine to the curb with a velvet finish. This formula is a match made in heaven for oily skin as it offers comfortable all-day coverage that won't irritate skin.

