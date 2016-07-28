Finding the Perfect Foundation Match to Your Summer Skin Just Got So Easy

As a beauty girl, you know that some makeup conundrums are seasonal, while others occur year-round. And if it feels like no matter how much sunscreen you slather on to protect yourself this summer you skin continues to change tone, join the club. In fact, there's a stat floating around out there that skin tones change up to 30 percent each year. That's a major shift from winter to summer and vice versa.

RELATED: Why We're Totally Obsessing Over This Sunscreen Oil

You may not even notice the gradual tan, that is until you reach for your beloved foundation that perfectly matched your skin a month or two ago and realize no amount of blending is going to make this shade work as the seasons have progressed. The idea of scanning dozens of formulas to find the perfect match to suit what your skin looks like right now is not only daunting, but kind of annoying. Seriously, you just went through this process.

Fortunately, there's an app and beauty brand that's about to make your life so much easier and take the guesswork out of finding your exact shade without leaving your house. MATCHCo is an app (available in the iTunes store) that will scan your skin tone using your phone (after a quick calibration for accuracy, of course). They will then customize a shade to fit your exact needs and ship it off to you for just $49, which feels like a total steal considering all you had to do to achieve personalization is lift your phone.

RELATED: Use This Highlighter and You Won't Need Magic For an Impeccable Glow

According to the brand, 50,000 women have used the app to scan their skin tone and no two have received the same foundation twice—further proof that there are way more than the 12 or 13 shades needed than what the typical cosmetics line provides.

Even better, MATCHCo's Custom Tinted Hydrating Formula will not only make your skin look healthy, it will feel refreshed too, packed with all kinds of moisturizing goodies.

One summer beauty problem solved. Can't wait to give this a shot.

