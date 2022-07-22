Finally, a Foundation I Can Use Around My Eczema-Prone Eyes

Let's be real: Finding the right foundation for sensitive skin is a process of trial-and-error.

What may work for one person may not agree with another's skin, so it's important to try things out for yourself. The only problem is the risk of pissing your skin off and inadvertently setting it ablaze for God knows how long.

Thankfully, there are now plenty of foundations on the market formulated specifically for sensitive skin. And my personal favorite is The Good Mineral's Loves You Back 3-in-1 Powder Foundation — you'll see why in a sec.

What Is Foundation for Sensitive Skin?

Foundation for sensitive skin is a makeup product that's formulated with hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic ingredients. In the case of The Good Mineral's Loves You Back 3-in-1 Powder Foundation, it's made without fragrances, talc, preservatives, or synthetic dyes.

The formula is also vegan and cruelty-free.

What Are the Benefits of Using Foundation for Sensitive Skin?

Well, if you have eczema-prone skin like me, the main benefit is being able to use a complexion product without the risk of a flareup. For example, the skin around my eye area is super sensitive. If I use the wrong product — whether it be skincare or makeup — I can pretty much expect to be adding a hydrocortisone cream to my regimen for the next week. However, I can safely use this product around my eyes, and remove it, without even the slightest tingle.

Aside from the obvious, what I also love about this product in specific is that it's more like a second skin rather than a mask. So it's perfect for both the traditional makeup lover, along with those who prefer to not do a full face.

In addition, this foundation also offers:

Weightless buildable coverage

12 shades for every skin tone

Easy application

I Typically Use a Liquid Foundation, What Do I Need to Know About a Powder Formula?

Well, for starters, aside from one offering a dry formula versus wet, when it comes down to results, you won't notice a significant difference. However, if you tend to have oily or acne-prone skin, a powder foundation may help to control shine.

In terms of application, using your finger to apply a powder foundation can be less than ideal. So you'll want to ensure you're using a brush to apply. Thankfully, the brand offers their Iconic Flat Blending Brush, which is the perfect pairing for the Powder Foundation.

Speaking of which, according to The Good Mineral's founder Ego Iwegbu, it's best to dap, rather than do long strokes, to avoid irritating the skin through friction.