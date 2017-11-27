The Very Best Moisturizing Foundations for Dry Skin  

New season, new foundation? If you’re currently dealing with flaky makeup thanks to winter’s kiss of dry skin, then maybe. While switching to a heavier, more powerful moisturizer is key, you can also help fight off the dryness with a more hydrating foundation. Layer the two for a shield that even sub-40 degree temps can't mess with. Here’s a few we’ve found work wonders when you just can’t with the flakes.

VIDEO: 7 At-Home Drugstore Spa Treatments