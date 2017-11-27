The Very Best Moisturizing Foundations for Dry Skin  

Brian Henn
Victoria Moorhouse
Nov 27, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

New season, new foundation? If you’re currently dealing with flaky makeup thanks to winter’s kiss of dry skin, then maybe. While switching to a heavier, more powerful moisturizer is key, you can also help fight off the dryness with a more hydrating foundation. Layer the two for a shield that even sub-40 degree temps can't mess with. Here’s a few we’ve found work wonders when you just can’t with the flakes.

W3LL PEOPLE BIO TINT MULTI-ACTION MOISTURIZER

This is technically a tinted moisturizer, but the coverage is definitely comparable to a foundation. The natural formula is gluten and chemical-free and is made with hydrators like coconut oil and shea butter. With an SPF of 30, it’s that perfect skin care/makeup hybrid your January skin needs. The only downside? It’s currently only available in three shades. 

La Prairie Skin Caviar Concealer + Foundation

While I love this skin-care brand’s tinted moisturizer, the traditional foundation, which is infused with the La Prarie signature caviar extracts, is also ideal if you’re having a dry skin day. It has a light consistency with buildable coverage, and a little goes a very long way. And most important, your face won’t feel like it’s screaming for moisture while you’re wearing it. 

NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer 

Another tinted moisturizer you can’t pass up, makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes says this product is ideal because you can still see your own natural skin through the light coverage. Available in 12 different shades, it feels smooth and weightless on your face, all while protecting you against the sun’s rays with an SPF of 30.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick

This is an InStyle favorite when skin is feeling like its verging on the side of dry. It comes in 21 different skin tone options and honestly doesn’t feel like you’re wearing anything at all, but you still know it’s not going to dry out your skin. It melts into your complexion with ease. 

By Terry Sheer Expert 

Hughes calls this buy a “velvet veil on your skin.” Ingredients wise, it’s made with hyaluronic acid, which is known to be a star hydrator, as well as an agent that helps plump the skin. Skin tone wise, you have 11 different shade options to choose from. 

tarte Rainforest of the Sea Water Foundation

The formula is made with 20 percent water, so you know your face is getting the treatment it needs. On top of that, it gets the name "Rainforest of the Sea,” thanks to an anti-aging complex that works to minimize the appearance of wrinkles.

Elizabeth Arden PREVAGE Anti-Aging Foundation

If you're feeling like your skin is rather flaky, this lightweight anti-aging formula does the trick and will go over your moisturizer beautifully, evening out your skin tone without drying it out. 

