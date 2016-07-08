Anyone Can Wear This Subtle Dory Eye Makeup

Remember that super impressive, sort of insane, Dory transformation that beauty vlogger Chrisspy recently filmed on her YouTube channel? Well, we've got another Dory inspired look for you, only this one is less likely to garner perplexed stares from passers-by if you decide to wear it out in public. It was created by Reddit user Wizards_Never_Die, who posted the finished look onto r/MakeUpAddiction.

This look is less of an exact recreation of Finding Nemo's lovable Dory and is more an "inspired by" interpretation.

To create the look, she filled in her lids with Wet N' Wild Mega Liner in Voltage Blue ($3; walmart.com) and then placed NYX Cosmetics Face and Body Glitter in Blue ($6; ulta.com) on top. For the wing and the crease line, she used tartiest Clay Paint Liner ($24; sephora.com), followed by NYX Vivid Brights Liner in Vivid Halo underneath. Finally, she applied Geek Chic Cosmetics Loose Pigment in Every Day Dweller along the lower lash line and finished it off with L'Oréal Voluminous Carbon Black Mascara ($6; target.com) and Ardell Demi Wispies faux lashes.

We think that tiny flick of bright yellow—and all that glitter—make this a very Dory look. Think you'd wear it?