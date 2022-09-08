Believe it or not, it's been eight whole years since Rihanna blessed the 2014 CFDA red carpet with her unforgettable Adam Selman gown, dripping in Swarovski crystals.

And while not wearing a matching bedazzled thong is reportedly the "only regret" she has in life, it looks like the Bajan baddie is making up for it with the limited edition Fenty Icon Lipstick case, which is covered in — you guessed it — Swarovski crystals.

"When you wear Fenty Icon Lipstick, you instantly become a badass," Rihanna shares exclusively with InStyle in a statement. "I wanted to create a special case to celebrate Fenty Beauty's fifth anniversary that would make 'em stop in their tracks when you pull it out of your bag. Dripped in 975 hand-applied gems, each case is truly one-of-a-kind."

Courtesy Fenty

But that's not all.

Each case will be housed in a unique luxurious collectable box, complete with a certificate of authenticity signed by Rihanna herself.

Fenty Icon refillable lipstick is currently available in 10 shades (seven neutrals and three reds), and offers vibrant color payoff while also nourishing lips with a blend of vitamins C and E, as well as hyaluronic and amino acid technology.

"Lipstick is the instant game-changer — it can switch up my entire look instantly," Rihanna shared. "The new Fenty Icon shades are the best-of-the-best neutrals and reds that look gorgeous on everyone and feel so creamy and comfortable."

The Fenty Icon The Case: Semi Matte Lipstick 5th Anniversary Edition can be purchased exclusively at fentybeauty.com and will retail for $500 a pop. Oh, and by the way, only 100 cases will be up for grabs. So if the beauty giant's latest accessory is calling your name, you better hop to it — and quick.