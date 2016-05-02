ICYWW, You Can Now Contour Your Feet

Just when we though we have learned to countour every part of our bodies (neck, legs, face, ears), it turned out we have missed something. And since summer is just around the corner, we present to you...feet contouring. You know, in case you are looking to impress people with your feet structure.

Allyster Lafleur of Liveglam.co created a video showing her technique, and it includes contouring the toes with a darker shade before blending it and applying highlighter to the rest of the feet. As weird as this may sound, the video is pretty mesmerizing.

RELATED: Keep Calm and Contour On- The Best Contouring Kits for Every Skill Level

Step up your contour game with this fancy footwork #footcontour from @allysterlafleur using the @morphebrushes Cream Contour Palette and @lagirlcosmetics Velvet Hi-Lite Contour Stick👣😝 - Video by #LiveGlam A video posted by LiveGlam (@liveglam.co) on Apr 27, 2016 at 5:12pm PDT

Who knew, one day you'd have to use makeup remover on your feet?!