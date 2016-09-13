Fall's Goth Lipstick? Yep, We Tackled The Tricky Trend 

What do The Craft’s Nancy Downs, Daria’s BFF Jane, and Courtney Love-circa-the-Hole era have in common? Aside from being total badasses, the trio also fearlessly wore tricky black and deep, almost black lipstick shades as part of their signature beauty looks that became integral to their goth-meets-'90s alt-girl auras.

Along with my late-night Beverly Hills 90210 Netflix binges, the ‘90s were also back in full force on the Fall 2016 runways where models like Gigi Hadid wore a matte black lip at Fenty x Puma, and Kendall Jenner walked Dior’s runway with a glossy burnt plum lip that was grown-up goth girl done right.

While I like to think that I share the same badass mentality as some of my favorite ‘90s icons, externally, my makeup is fairly low-key with an emphasis on fresh skin and a subtle cat-flick. But, the runway lips along with nostalgia, made a serious case for me to venture out of my neutral lip territory. Ready to fully embrace my darker side, I tried three moody shades—black, burnt plum, and oxblood—to find out how one of fall’s biggest makeup trends translates into my normal, everyday existence.