Wine Colored Beauty Products You Need to Wear This Fall 

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Sep 07, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

Rooftops and rosé all day may have been your summer mantra, but now that Labor Day has come and gone, it’s time to accept the summer is inevitably coming to a close. While you may be feeling like your glass is half empty, we think of welcoming the fall season with the thought that your glass is in fact half full—with merlot of course. Softer than a bright red, a deep, subdue wine shade can be universally flattering by warming up any complexion as the temperatures wind down. Here, we have eight of our favorite wine colored beauty products to wear this fall season. Bottoms up!

1 of 7 Courtesy

NARS Audacious Lipstick In Bette 

There's no denying that you can do no wrong with a red lip, but there's no better time than leather weather to try a moody wine stained lip. Consider this bordeaux bullet your new go-to: It glides on like satin, but doesn't skimp out on the pigment. 

2 of 7 Courtesy

JinSoon Nail Polish In Heroine 

Keep your nail art flowing by painting on JinSoon's longwear polish for your next #ManiMonday 'gram.

Jin Soon $18 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Multstick In Cerise 

What glides on like a cream, has a powder finish, and looks absolutely gorgeous on your lips and  cheeks? Bite Beauty's vino-hued Multistick. Swipe it on your pout and the apples of your cheeks for a cool monochromatic look. 

Bite $24 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Bold Blush In Tantalizing

That flushed look after a glass (or two) of your favorite fine wine? This silky Marc Jacobs blush will impart the same flattering effect when brushed on the apples of your cheeks. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty $30 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Chapstick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint In Merlot 

Colder temperatures equal chapped lips. Start off the chilly season prepared by swiping on a hydrating lip balm. Bonus: This tinted tube by Chapstick leaves a perfect, just finished a glass, wash of color. 

Chapstick $5 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

CoverGirl Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner In Burgundian Wine

While we'd never endorse full ditching your black liner, this bordeaux hued pencil is proof that switching it up every now and then has a major payoff. A thin line drawn on along your lash line will make any eye color pop. 

CoverGirl $5 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

RMK Matte Mascara In Burgundy

Not only will this warm shade of mascara really make eyes stand out, its strengthening formula ensures your lashes will be stronger and longer than ever all season long.  

$32 SHOP NOW

