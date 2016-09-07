Wine Colored Beauty Products You Need to Wear This Fall 

Rooftops and rosé all day may have been your summer mantra, but now that Labor Day has come and gone, it’s time to accept the summer is inevitably coming to a close. While you may be feeling like your glass is half empty, we think of welcoming the fall season with the thought that your glass is in fact half full—with merlot of course. Softer than a bright red, a deep, subdue wine shade can be universally flattering by warming up any complexion as the temperatures wind down. Here, we have eight of our favorite wine colored beauty products to wear this fall season. Bottoms up!