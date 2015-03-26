Fall Makeup Trends

GET THE LOOK Dior international makeup adviser Shan Paish first covered Harmon's lids with bronze eye shadow from Guerlain's Ombre Eclat duo and liner kit ($50; neimanmarcus.com). Then he traced her upper and lower lash lines with green shadow (Chanel Silky eyeshadow duo in Lotus-Cactus, $39; chanel.com), smudging the bold hue so it blended seamlessly into the metallic brown at the crease. Adding extra definition, he lined her inner rims with Prestige Soft Black kohl eyeliner in black ($5; at drugstores).
Kenneth Willardt
Glowing Cheeks
GET THE LOOK Use soft peach and berry tones to give porcelain skin a wintry glow. After creating a flawless base with Amazing concealer in Ultra Light ($40; ulta.com), Paish swirled peach blush (Too Faced blush in Avante-Garde, $19; sephora.com) onto the apples of Harris's cheeks to warm up her complexion without making her look tan. Then he stained her lips with Clinique's Superbalm Moisturizing Gloss in Raspberry ($13.50 clinique.com); the shiny texture kept the color sheer.
Kenneth Willardt
Bold Red Lips
GET THE LOOK "I line lips only when I do a red mouth," says Paish, who chose a scarlet pencil that matched this orange-red lipstick by Shu Uemura (Rouge Unlimited lipstick in RD 165, $23; shuuemura-usa.com). For a perfect mess-free application, "start at the bow of the lips, then bring color out to the sides," he advises. "And use a matte color-I don't like glossy red lips."
Kenneth Willardt
Subtle Cat Eye
GET THE LOOK To soften this look's retro vibe, Paish contoured Newsome's eyes with golden caramel shadows by Clinque (Colour Surge eyeshadow trio in Creme Brulee, $22; clinique.com) before brushing Yves Saint Laurent liquid liner in black ($31; nordstrom.com) as close to her upper lash lines as possible. "Start from the outer corner, create the wing shape, then fill in," he suggests. "The wing lifts the eyes and makes you look younger." Paish completed the look with three coats of Revlon 3D Extreme mascara in Blackest Black ($9; at drugstores).
See more of your favorite stars in these four fall beauty trends.
Kenneth Willardt
