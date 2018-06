Fall Makeup Trends

GET THE LOOKTo soften this look's retro vibe, Paish contoured Newsome's eyes with golden caramel shadows by Clinque (Colour Surge eyeshadow trio in Creme Brulee, $22; clinique.com ) before brushing Yves Saint Laurent liquid liner in black ($31; nordstrom.com ) as close to her upper lash lines as possible. "Start from the outer corner, create the wing shape, then fill in," he suggests. "The wing lifts the eyes and makes you look younger." Paish completed the look with three coats of Revlon 3D Extreme mascara in Blackest Black ($9; at drugstores).See more of your favorite stars in these four fall beauty trends.