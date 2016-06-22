Facebook Has a New Bot That Lets You Virtually Try Out Lipsticks

Seeing as how a large portion of our lives revolve around social media, and especially Facebook, it only makes sense that the platform is dabbling into the world of e-commerce. For example, you can order a bouquet from 1-800-Flowers via Facebook's chatbot.

Now, Facebook has introduced the ModiFace bot to its messenger app, which allows you to virtually try on, and buy, over 900 lipsticks from 70 makeup brands. They're calling the service a digital "beauty advisor," and it's pretty easy to use.

All you have to do is go to your Facebook Messenger, then begin a new message by clicking the icon in the upper right hand corner. Type in "ModiFace" in the "To" field and a window will load. After clicking "Get Started" at the bottom of the messenger app, you'll be prompted with several questions. From there, you're free to try on the lipsticks and buy right there.

We played with the app, ourselves, and it's very straightforward. You type in the color or brand you're looking for and the app will give you several options to choose from. Once you send a selfie, you can try on as many colors as you want to. The search function isn't quite as refined as it could be, but it's a great way to discover new brands and see the color on yourself before buying.

If you're excited about the lipstick, you'll be excited to hear that ModiFace has over 20,000 different products in their arsenal. It's not for certain whether those will become available to "try on" via the Messenger app, but a makeup lover can dream.