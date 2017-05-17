The 5 Best Face Palettes for an Easy Summer Glow

Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
May 17, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Unless it's your romance, the last word you want associated with summer is "complicated," and the same goes for summer beauty. If this is theoretically the most carefree season, than your makeup routine is something you should be able to do blindfolded, right? That means multitasking products you can throw in your bag and simplified palettes that carry all your essentials. These compacts, filled with glowy highlighter, sun-kissed bronzer, and pretty blush, fit the bill. Keep scrolling to check out a few that we're throwing in our beach bags this year. 

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

1 of 5 Courtesy

Lancôme Belle de Teint Palette

This palette is so pretty, you might not even want to use it. But trust us, it's too good to keep as a collector's item.

Lancome $45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

TOM FORD Soleil Contouring Compact

The creamy powder makes application easy, whether you're into a touch of highlighter or a full-on summer contour.

Tom Ford $108 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

BECCA X Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette

No one does glow quite like Chrissy Teigen. And now, thanks to the star herself, you can copy it with her brand new BECCA face palette. With shimmery shades of blush, highlighter, and bronzer, the limited-edition buy is no doubt an easy summer go-to.

Becca $46 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Guerlain Terracotta 4 Seasons Compact

Maybe you don't want any shimmer or sparkle. If that's the case, Guerlain's matte finish compact is your best bet for a natural-looking bronze and a healthy flush.

Guerlain $76 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Maybelline Face Studio Master Contour Kit

This budget-friendly palette includes a step-by-step that is perfect for the contouring novice. Plus, the product's slightly iridescent finish won't overwhelm.

Maybelline $9 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!