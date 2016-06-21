This is the One Product You Need for Glowing, Dewy Skin

Summer has always been about fresh, glowing skin. In fact, the look has become so synonymous with the season it deserves mention in its definition in the dictionary. When it’s hot out, just the thought of applying mattifying primers, foundations, and powders, overheats us. While a good highlighter on the highpoints of the cheeks, middle of the nose, and cupid’s bow has long been the standard way to illuminate your complexion, but this often leads to a shimmery, shiny look instead of glistening skin.

In order to really shine but not sparkle with a super glossy complexion that rivals your skin after working out or taking a refreshing shower, swap the light-reflective powders and creams for one key product this summer: face gloss. Think of these clear glosses as lip glosses, but specifically formulated to use on your face, so they aren’t sticky. They have the same effect as your favorite highlighters, but are pigment-free so they go on transparent, leaving behind a healthy-looking glaze over the area of the skin where they were applied.

Even better, not only are these products one shade fits all, they can be worn on bare skin or over your favorite foundation—whichever way you choose to dew it. Read on for our two favorite glosses that shine above the rest.

Milk Makeup Face Gloss

Courtesy

Squeeze a few drops Milk’s gloss ($20; sephora.com) onto your finger and dab it on your forehead, cheekbones, center of your nose, eyelids—wherever you want to look ethereal and glowing. Bonus: its vitamin-rich formula will boost hydration and nourish skin as you wear it. Talk about otherworldly.

MAKE Beauty Face Gloss

Courtesy

A touch of this gloss by MAKE ($25; makebeauty.com) will instantly brighten up dull complexions with a healthy dose of dewiness. Pat it on naked skin or over foundation, bronzer, or even eyeshadow, if you feel like adding a touch of luster to a bolder look.