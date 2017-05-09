5 Eyeshadows to Try if You're Scared of Wearing Eyeshadow

Erin Lukas
May 09, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Confession: I'm a beauty writer and I'm scared of wearing eyeshadow. Although part of the job is testing the latest products and treatments to report on them, on the daily, you'll never find an eyeshadow pot, quad, or palette in my makeup bag on on my eyelids.

I may not completely be able to resist a new eyeshadow palette's siren call, but the only skin on my body that any of the Urban Decay Naked palettes has touched is the back of my hand when I swatch the shades. Sure, the pigmented colors look great when I move my hand back and forth so they catch the light, but I would get a tattoo over wearing eyeshadow (and needles are my other great fear).

My shadow phobia started after spending eight grade through my senior year of high school wearing a metallic, lavender Maybelline shade on my lids and lower lash line. I had an "ah ha" moment when I received my graduation photos. It was then that I realized I spent my formative teen years wearing horrible makeup. The actual shadow shade? Goregous. My application? Completely unflattering for my eye shape. Since then, I've been drawing on a cat-flick with black liquid eyeliner and haven't looked back.

Today, I'm still tattoo-less (you're welcome mom), but I'm finally ready to conquer my more irrational fear, and fill the makeup void that I'm missing in my routine.

Here, I've rounded up five eyeshadows I've tried throughout my journey that are perfect if you hate wearing eyeshadow.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesermize Cream Eyeshadow in Jean

After years of being off eyeshadow, Charlotte Tilbury's cream formula was my gateway back in. The formula blends like a dream, and there's no fallout down onto the unde eye area. "Jean" is the perfect shimmery champagne shade that adds a hint of color on the lid and makes eyes appear brighter. Whenever I've had a late night or early morning, it's become my foolproof trick to looking awake. 

2 of 5 Courtesy

Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow in Dream Matte 

The thought of wearing a dark smoky eye probably seems scarier than binge-watching the entire Stephen King film library, but the pink, peach, and purple shades in this palette are perfect for taking a softer approach to the look. 

3 of 5 Courtesy

Burberry Eye Colour Wet & Dry Shadow in Khaki Green 

Get your hands on a shadow pot that can do both. Sweep Burberry's shadow across the lid for a sheer wash of color, or apply it with a wet brush for an intensified finish. While this moss green shade may look intimidating, it's actually a flattering pick for a number of eye colors, especially if you have hazel or brown eyes. 

4 of 5 Courtesy

NYX The Natural Shadow Palette 

When it doubt, reach for nudes. Mix and match any of the neutral shades in NYX's palette, or wear one alone if you don't want to get too crazy. 

5 of 5 Courtesy

Nars Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow in Rigel

There's never been a better reason to take your rosé obsession to the next level. With a rose gold eyeshadow, you can literally rosé all day. The shimmering metallic shadow is not quite gold and not quite silver, which is what makes it a flattering, easy to wear pick for a number of skin tones. Its middle ground status also keeps the shade from being too bold to wear for day, or if you're new to wearing eyeshadow. 

