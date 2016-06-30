Eyeshadows That Won't Drip Off Your Face the Minute You Step Outside 



#ItsComplicated with summer weather. 

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Jun 30, 2016 @ 1:45 pm

Ah, summer... how we love it so. But makeup that becomes a runny, sweaty mess when we step outside our front door every morning? Not so much. Who wants to put effort into primping if it's just going to go out the window during your 20-minute commute? This situation is especially annoying with eye makeup.

Obviously, we want you feeling gorgeous 24/7, so we pulled together a little roundup of our fave sweat-proof shadows so you can get on with your life without a worry of smearing and smudging. 

Charlotte Tilbury Nocturnal Cat Eyes to Hypnotise in On the Prowl 

Arguably, there's no makeup artist in the world who does a cat eye quite like Charlotte Tilbury. We about flipped our lids when she released these sexy duos! Not only do they come in colors that make for the sexiest smoky eyes around, but the layer of the cream pencil and super pigmented powder makes for an eye look that couldn't be described as anything other than hypnotic. 

$39 SHOP NOW
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Eyeshadow in Bottomless Java 

Ugh, this shadow is so divine. It's hybrid of cream and powder and sets like a dream. It's also water and sweat resistant. You can always rely on it to only move when you want it to. Not to mention, this particular shade gives the right amount of natural shadow to your eyes for subtle sex appeal day or night. 

$7 SHOP NOW
Milani Bella Eyes Gel Powder Eyeshadow in Bella Charcoal 

Yet another hybrid shadow, but this one is a powder and a gel. The result is the perfect base for your smoky eye... or really all you need for a smoky eye that's on Kate Moss's level. 

$4 SHOP NOW
Maybelline Color Tattoo Eye Chrome 

These liquid shadows are a dream to work with. They glide on and blend with ease and come in the most gorgeous, bright, absolutely stunning colors. And when they set, they really set. That means get that blending done really quick. 

$10 SHOP NOW
Tom Ford Cream and Powder Eyeshadow 

If this isn't luxury, then I don't know what luxury is. Arguably the most decadent cream shadow and silky powder duo ever, it will gild your lids like something out of Greek or Roman Myth. AKA, you will look like a goddess no matter if it hotter than Hades. 

$60 SHOP NOW
The Estée Edit by Estee Lauder Metallishadow Cream + Shadow 

This product has everything you need for a super sexy, dimensional, lived-in looking eye that doesn't migrate all over your face. Also, every single color duo is gorgeous. 

$25 SHOP NOW

