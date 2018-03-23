The Most Flattering Eyeshadow Shade for Your Skin Tone

InStyle Staff
Mar 23, 2018

You might think yellow eyeshadow is hideous, or that red eyeshadow makes you look like you’re coming down with some sort of wasting disease, but there’s a reason they were included in your palette. The colors you always skip over in favor of a neutral beige or metallic bronze are some of the most flattering shades out there and have the ability to completely refresh your look.

But don’t just take it from us—we turned to several celebrity makeup artists that work with some of Hollywood’s biggest to find out what eyeshadows to start using ASAP.

From sheer washes of color or an update to the classic smoky eyes, these are the best eyeshadows for every skin tone to try this season.

FAIR SKIN

Mai Quynh, who counts Elizabeth Olsen among her clients, suggests trying a cream antiqued bronze to warm up the yellow undertones in fair complexions. 

Charlotte Tilbury's Eyes to Mesmerise in Bette is a crease-free cream formula that has a buildable finish. If you aren't a frequent eyeshadow-wearer, the formula blends effortlessly; it's essentially impossible to mess up the application. 

 

Charlotte Tilbury $32 SHOP NOW
MEDIUM SKIN

Brown powder with hints of bronze and cinnamon creates warm, smoky eyes like Shay Mitchell’s.

Smoky eyes might seem complicated, but all you have to do is pick shades that complement each other. That's why eyeshadow palettes exist. Smashbox's Matte Exposure Palette has all of the shades you need to recreate a look that's similar to Mitchell's. 

 

Smashbox $49 SHOP NOW
OLIVE SKIN

If you have an olive complexion like Lea Michele, reach for a teal shade as opposed to a powdery, sky blue which has the tendency to wash out this skin tone. 

NARS' Shimmer Eyeshadow in Bavaria is enriched with light-reflecting powders that make it perfect for shading, highlighting, or lining the eyes depending on the look you're going for. 

 

Nars $26 SHOP NOW
TAN SKIN

Few eyeshadows are as good of multitaskers as gold. Freida Pinto's makeup artist, Kirin Bhatty, says that a shimmering gold shadow also works well on tan skin as a highlighter. 

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Eyeshadow in Eternal Sunshine might be a powder, but it doesn't look chalky as it wears, which is why it's an ideal formula to use on your eyes and cheeks. 

L'Oreal Paris $7 SHOP NOW
DEEP SKIN

Vibrant green shades really pop, while the mix of cool and warm undertones is universally flattering on deep skin tones.

To get a look similar to Aja Naomi King, try MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow in Humid and New Crop. 

MAC $16/each SHOP NOW
MEDIUM-DARK SKIN

As seen on Yara Shahidi, cranberry is an unexpected neutral on medium-dark complexions. Dust it across your entire lid as an alterative to the scraping the last bits of your usual eyeshadows from their pots. 

Make Up For Ever Artist Shadow in M847 is a warm berry shade that will brighten up your whole face. The matte-finish shade holds up for 12 hours before you need to reapply. 

Make Up For Ever $17 SHOP NOW
DARK SKIN

Lupita Nyong'o's pro Nick Barose says that a rose-gold shade looks luxe on dark skin. "But it'll look edgier if it has a strong, orange tone to it." Consider the shimmery shade the most flattering color you’re probably not wearing—yet.

Lancôme Color Design 5 Pan Eyeshadow Palette in Coral Crush includes shades that fit all the requirements Barose mentions.

Lancome $50 SHOP NOW

