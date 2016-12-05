These Are the Best Eyeshadow Palettes Under $20

Just one eyeshadow palette holds endless possibilities. With the color range to create both minimalist and dramatic looks alike, a seemingly tame spread of neutrals no longer seems as unassuming once your blending brush makes contact with the pan. The prettiest palettes out there don't have to be hard on your wallet, either. We compiled a list of the most gorgeous options we've found yet, all at the $20 mark and under. Scroll down to shop all of them now.

Sephora Matte Metallic Eyeshadow Palette

Want to make those metallic hues extra dramatic? Try wetting your brush before applying them for a more intense color payoff, then use the matte tones to diffuse the color into your crease.

Makeup Revolution New-Trals vs. Neutrals Palette

In case you didn't know, red eyeshadow is completely happening this season, and Makeup Revolution's palette includes the most gorgeous shades of burgundy, as well as the right nude shadows to master the effect.

Soap & Glory Lid Stuff Palette

It's a baby-step into the brighter shadow territory without going full '80s-era blue, and the deep plum tones are especially flattering for brown eyed girls in particular.

Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips in Nude Eyes

Don't let the haters stop your shine—these 6 shadows are so sparkly, they'll probably be blinded by the light each time you blink.

NYX Go To Eyeshadow Palette in Wanderlust

Impart a chiseled contour and a beige-toned smoky eye all with one sleek palette, which won't monopolize a ton of room in your makeup bag.

Sonia Kashuk Eye Palette in Bare Necessities

Enough shimmer to catch the light without giving off the "I just lost a fight with a pack of tinsel" vibe, these universally-flattering neutrals are about to be stiff competition for the rest of your shadow arsenal.

L'Oreal Colour Riche Pocket Palette in Haute Hazel

Bold enough to stand out against your usual neutral palette, the teal and navy shadows add an unconventional twist to a festive smoky eye, while the steely taupe and soft pink keep the look grounded.

Essence All About Vintage Eyeshadow Palette

File this palette under "blends well with others." The creamy texture works well enough solo, so you don't even need a shadow primer, or can do double-duty as a base tone for the rest of your color spread.

