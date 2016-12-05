These Are the Best Eyeshadow Palettes Under $20

Just one eyeshadow palette holds endless possibilities. With the color range to create both minimalist and dramatic looks alike, a seemingly tame spread of neutrals no longer seems as unassuming once your blending brush makes contact with the pan. The prettiest palettes out there don't have to be hard on your wallet, either. We compiled a list of the most gorgeous options we've found yet, all at the $20 mark and under. Scroll down to shop all of them now.