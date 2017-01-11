Trending Eyeshadow Palettes to Spend Your Gift Cards on ASAP

Victoria Moorhouse
Jan 10, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

While Tom Haverford might argue against this, nothing says treat yoself quite like a new eyeshadow palette. Well, to a beauty addict anyway. And with the amount of new launches we have on our hands, it’s like your Visa gift card is screaming, “spend me!” So maybe listen to that little voice, skip spending the cash on the pricey cappuccino, and indulge in one of 2017’s highly anticipated palettes. From Too Faced’s Sweet Peach launch to Urban Decay’s latest goods, we broke them down for you below.

Too Faced x Kat Von D Better Together Eyeshadow Palette

The Internet freaks out over Kat Von D and Too Faced's palettes separately, so what happens when they join forces? Well, InStyle's beauty team certainly lost it, immediately unboxing the heart-shaped magnetic palette and playing with all the shades on Facebook Live. The palette consists of a few shadow shades from each brand, along with liner and mascara. It's a match made in makeup heaven, and while it's a collaboration, each side of the heart still feels true to each brand respectively.

CoverGirl Jewels TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette

CoverGirl nailed the concept of producing a quality neutral palette that doesn't empty out your wallet. If you're a fan of the brand's TruNaked series, you'll be psyched to know they expanded outside of traditional neutrals (and their rose-gold counterparts) with a jewel-tone series, featuring shades like a dark blue, a deep green, and a plum you just know Mad Men's Joan Harris would be all over. 

Laura Mercier Intense Clays Editorial Eye Palette

We're already big fans of Laura Mercier's eyeshadow palettes, but this tiny compact is like nothing we've seen before. Each hue has an elegant clay-like texture, which glides over your eyelids with the most intense color payoff. The white powder on the other side of the compact is a setting powder specifically for the shadow, which will help eliminate creasing. 

Urban Decay Afterdark Palette

Urban Decay just launched a palette that will remind you to have a bit more fun with your "going-out" makeup. Just like our beloved Lubichrome nail polishes, the packaging is holographic, and the products will give your look a metallic, light-reflecting, almost transformative finish. The palette consists of 10 different jewel-tone shades, three of which are brand favorites. 

 

 

Too Faced Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Collection Palette

Kylie Jenner might have just announced a peach palette, but Too Faced took on the hue (and scent!) this year with an entire collection. Of course, the item that kickstarted it all was the eyeshadow palette, which is filled with 18 different shades across the peach, pink, purple, and bronze color families. 

Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Palettes

Smashbox clearly gets that we like options. The brand's latest launch, the Cover Shot Eye Palettes, consists of seven different compacts filled with shadows that will help you ace a specific type of look, whether it's smoky, soft, metallic, or bold. We can't wait to get our eyes—er, hands—on "Golden Hour," a palette of pretty peach and purple tones.

