Trending Eyeshadow Palettes to Spend Your Gift Cards on ASAP

While Tom Haverford might argue against this, nothing says treat yoself quite like a new eyeshadow palette. Well, to a beauty addict anyway. And with the amount of new launches we have on our hands, it’s like your Visa gift card is screaming, “spend me!” So maybe listen to that little voice, skip spending the cash on the pricey cappuccino, and indulge in one of 2017’s highly anticipated palettes. From Too Faced’s Sweet Peach launch to Urban Decay’s latest goods, we broke them down for you below.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Replace a Lost or Stolen Gift Card