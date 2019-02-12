6 Eyeshadow Palettes You’ll Want to Use Every Single Day

Image zoom honest_beauty/Instagram

The very best eyeshadow palettes offer long-lasting formulas and versatile shades that work for all skin tones, and that’s exactly what this array offers. Whether you want a simplified palette with the best basics or a larger selection that offers a little bit of everything — matte and shimmer, soft and bold — you’ll find it all right here.

Luxury Pick: Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette in Modern Renaissance

Everyone from fair-skinned femmes to bronze beauties will love using this warm palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills. Whether you gravitate towards more subtle neutrals or the bright and bold shades, this berry-inspired collection offers endless combinations.

Best Value: Morphe Pro 35 Color Eyeshadow Palette Matte 35N

Fill your makeup bag with 35 diverse shades including everyday naturals, sultry darks, and punchy pinks and purples. Mix-and-match this matte collection, which blends beautifully, or opt for one shade all over your lid. This set has everything you need to create looks to wear to the office, parties, date night, and more.

Best Drugstore: Maybelline The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

This bargain palette contains a beautiful mix of nudes, browns, and shimmery metallics, which are perfect for creating a smokey eye, layered look, or something a bit more subtle for everyday wear. With lighter colors that double as highlighters and darker hues that can be used as liners, you’ll find plenty of ways to wear every shadow.

Editor’s Pick: Honest Beauty Everything Eyeshadow Palette

Don’t consider yourself a beauty pro? This simple set from Jessica Alba’s beauty brand is for you. These streamlined shades make it easy to create everything from a smokey eye to a statement lid. And since every product from Honest Beauty is formulated without parabens, paraffins, silicones, and other icky ingredients, you can feel great using it for everyday wear, too.

Best Indie: MEMEBOX Pony Shine Easy Glam Eyeshadow Palette

Perfect for women who travel or want to carry their palette in their purse, this small set has just what you need to get ready on-the-go — you can even use your finger to apply and layer. And thanks to each shade’s vivid look, you’ll only need a little to make your eyes pop.

Best All-Natural: Honeybee Gardens Nude Renaissance Refillable Eyeshadow Palette

Unlike some other palettes on the market, this refillable set allows you to restock your favorite shades when you run out, which benefits both the earth (less waste!) and your wallet. Your body will also love this all-natural brand’s healthy, vegan formulas that are made without parabens.

