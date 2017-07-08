Finally, a Lash Serum for the Natural Beauty Lover

Want to get longer lashes the natural way? Click out of that weird at-home DIY recipe page, put down the falsies, and listen up. The answer is in a lash serum. Yes, the conventional product has an eco-friendly counterpart, too, and this product might just get you one step closer to your green beauty goals.

LashFood, the eyelash enhancing brand dedicated to getting you more better fringe with a natural focus, has a serum formula that’s 99.49 percent natural and totally vegan. The Phyto-Medic Eyelash Enhancer ($78; sephora.com) has actually been Ecocert certified, which is a certification process that brands can go through to prove that it’s environmentally friendly in its formula and packaging, and that it has left out potentially harmful ingredients.

Courtesy $78 SHOP NOW Lashfood

It's made with the brand's proprietary Phyto-Medic complex, which is a blend of herbs that improves the health of the hair follicle, along with natural rice protein, lavender water, amino acids, and more. And there's clinical studies to back it up. The brand claims that 100 percent of users in a 16-week trial noticed an improvement in eyelash length, and more than 80 percent saw an improvement in fullness. Not bad, not bad.

Just like other eyelash serums, it's packaged in a tube with a brush-like applicator. You take the brush and apply it along the upper lash line.

And if the natural aspect doesn't do it for you, know one of the brand's products landed upon our best eyelash serums roundup.

Not quite as frustrating as sticking on a set of falsies, we must say.