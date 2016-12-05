7 Game-Changing Eyebrow Products You've Never Heard Of

Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 05, 2016

Given that is the year 2016, there are a plethora of eyebrow products out there claiming to give you your best pair yet, but a few have prevailed as cult-classics. While there’s no arguing Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz isn’t of miracle-making proportions, there are a ton of products in the aforementioned “plethora” that are equally as amazing.

To prove it to you, we broke down a few downright amazing brow products you need to know about below. 

 

Too Cool For School Glam Rock Urban Brow

While you can use the tip of the applicator to fill in those sparse spots, this product, which is available in three different hues, is most ideal for a natural finish, to shape your brows, and to keep them in place throughout the day. 

Sania's Brow Bar Retractable Eyebrow Pencil 

Use short strokes of this creamy pencil to draw on natural looking brow hairs. It's soft enough that you'll be able to blend afterwards, but you still have control of the shape and size of the faux brow hairs you're creating. 

Vasanti Dynamic Brow Duo Kit

Whether you use powder, gel, or both to perfect your eyebrows, Vasanti's formula doesn't have a lot of fall-out, so you don't have to worry about extra clean-up after you fill in any gaps within your brows. The gel? Well, that will either hold in all in place or just give you that much more definition. 

Make Beauty Lash and Brow Gel

Multitasking at its finest, this product is a must if you're on the hunt for a clear brow gel. It's light and rather nourishing, formulated with collagen and glycerin. And remember that multitasking thing I mentioned? It can be used to condition your lashes, too. 

Circa Style Master Tinted Brow Gel Mascara

You might need to wipe off a bit of the product on the ridge of the tube, but once you do that, you'll have an amazing product that lightly fills in your brows while providing a hold that will last hours on end. Available in three different shades, it's also the budget-friendly option, too, at only $10.

Talika LIPOSOURCILS INK 

This marker-like eyebrow pencil lightly fills in your brows, but perhaps most exciting is it's formula, which helps stimulate hair growth. Plain amazing. 

Catrice Eyebrow Set

This super tiny kit (seriously, it will fit in your wallet) is filled with divine powder that pumps up your brows closer to Cara D. status.

