An Exclusive Discount on Editor-Picked Eye Shadow Palettes—Today Only!

Looking for a surefire way to elevate your makeup routine? We'd recommend investing in an eye shadow palette with a variety of mix-and-match colors. That way, you can stash it in your bag and whip it out the next time you're asked to attend an after-work happy hour or an important meeting.

To get you started on your shadow kit search, we tapped our expert beauty editors to see which ones they’re coveting. Regardless of brand, one thing reigned true of their choices: each palette (listed below) comes with enough colors to completely transform your aesthetic from day to night. For instance, the Lorac Pro Palette ($35, originally $44; amazon.com) includes 16 ultra-pigmented shades, including multiple brow, highlighter, and liner shades, that range from daytime colors to smoky, evening shades.

The best part is, each one of the palettes below is on sale (right now!) at amazon.com. For today, Oct. 24, only: When you shop any single product from the Amazon Luxury Beauty line using the "LUXMAKEUP20" promo code, you'll receive 20 percent off that item. Hurry up and act fast! This sale is a limited-time-only promotion.