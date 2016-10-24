An Exclusive Discount on Editor-Picked Eye Shadow Palettes—Today Only!

Anna Hecht
Oct 24, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Looking for a surefire way to elevate your makeup routine? We'd recommend investing in an eye shadow palette with a variety of mix-and-match colors. That way, you can stash it in your bag and whip it out the next time you're asked to attend an after-work happy hour or an important meeting.

To get you started on your shadow kit search, we tapped our expert beauty editors to see which ones they’re coveting. Regardless of brand, one thing reigned true of their choices: each palette (listed below) comes with enough colors to completely transform your aesthetic from day to night. For instance, the Lorac Pro Palette ($35, originally $44; amazon.com) includes 16 ultra-pigmented shades, including multiple brow, highlighter, and liner shades, that range from daytime colors to smoky, evening shades.

The best part is, each one of the palettes below is on sale (right now!) at amazon.com. For today, Oct. 24, only: When you shop any single product from the Amazon Luxury Beauty line using the "LUXMAKEUP20" promo code, you'll receive 20 percent off that item. Hurry up and act fast! This sale is a limited-time-only promotion.

Lorac Pro Palette

Receive 20 percent off of this Lorac Pro Palette using promo code: "LUXMAKEUP20" on Oct. 24.

Jane Iredale Eye Shadow Kit

Receive 20 percent off of this Jane Iredale Eye Shadow Kit in "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes" using the "LUXMAKEUP20" promo code.

theBalm NUDE 'tude Eyeshadow Palette 

Receive 20 percent off of this theBalm Cosmetics eye shadow palette in "Naughty" using the "LUXMAKEUP20" promo code.

Butter London Palette

Receive 20 percent off of this Butter London eye shadow palette in "Pretty Proper" using the "LUXMAKEUP20" promo code.

Stila Shadow Palette

Receive 20 percent off of this Stila Palette in "Soul" using the "LUXMAKEUP20" promo code.

