7 Foundations That Are Worth the Splurge 

Erin Lukas
Oct 10, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

If you found the *perfect* foundation that gives you the even, smooth, glowing complexion of your dreams, what does it matter if it costs more than your monthly cell phone bill? Unless you won recently won the Powerball, you probably do care— a lot.

While we love drugstore makeup bargains, in the hierarchy of makeup, a flawless base always comes first. Not to mention that we're easily persuaded by fancy packaging and the claims of the ingredients found in high-end foundations. That's why we've tested some of the most expensive foundations on the market to narrow down which formulas are actually worth the hype—and sometimes three-digit price-tag.

The following foundations look just as good in their luxe bottles as they do on your face. Keep scrolling for the high-end foundations that are worth splurging on.

Dior Capture Totale Foundation SPF 25

Combine your beloved anti-aging serum with a lightweight foundation and you'll get a bottle of Dior's Capture Totale. Enriched with a cellular complex that targets dark spots, wrinkles, and dullness, the foundation smooths, evens skin, and boosts radiance. 

Dior $82
Chanel Les Beiges Ultimate Sublimage Le Teint Ultimate Radiance Generating Cream Foundation 

A veil of Chanel's radiant-finish foundation is like a real-life Instagram filter for your face. The creamy formula offers buildable coverage that leaves skin with a healthy glow even. Just how does it do it? The foundation is infused with actual diamond powder, which gives it some of its sparkle.

Chanel $135
La Prairie Skin Caviar Concealer + Foundation SPF 15

Think of La Prairie's foundation like ordering in from the chicest restaurant in your neighborhood and getting desert thrown in the bag— on the house. The bottle is filled with a full-coverage foundation that evens out skin tone and texture with a natural finish. Flip open the top to find a color-matched concealer that camouflages dark circles and other imperfections. Both formulas are spiked with the brand's famous legendary caviar extracts that help support skin's firmness and elasticity. 

La Prairie $225
Clé de Peau Beauté The Foundation 

There's nothing casual about Clé de Peau Beauté's newest foundation, which is why it currently holds the title of world's most expensive foundation. From its diamond-cut jar to its formula, everything about it is luxe. As for the actual foundation, it was formulated with skincare science and includes the brand's glow-boosting Illuminating Complex EX which retexturizes and repairs skin of environmental damage while keeping it hydrated.   

Cle de Peau Beaute $250
Tom Ford Traceless Perfecting Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15

When it's humid out, a full-coverage foundation can feel like the equivalent of getting overheated with a jacket on—you really didn't need the extra layer. Instead of getting sweaty, cake-y, and heavy, this humidity-proof Tom Ford formula erases pores, evens out complexion, and stays smooth with wear. Bonus: It even has SPF 15 for extra sun protection. 

Tom Ford $85
La Mer The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation SPF 20 

It's true: The brand behind the cult-favorite moisturizing cream has a foundation too. Unsurprisingly, it's the crème de la crème. (Sorry, we had to.) The formula combines the anti-aging, hydrating ingredients found in its moisturizer with silky coverage that looks like a second-skin. 

La Mer $110
Sisley Paris Phyto Teint Éclat Fluid Foundation

Don't be fooled by its serum like consistency: This foundation covers imperfections and fine lines while simultaneously hydrating skin. It's infused with gardenia, woodmallow and linden blossom, which leaves skin with a radiant finish. 

Sisley $122

