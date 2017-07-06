Our Exclusive Look at the Beauty Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2017

Whether or not you can wear glitter-painted roots or flower halos to work isn’t really of concern at Paris Couture Fashion Week. Tossing wearability aside, it’s an event known for beauty looks (and clothing, really) that are of epic, bespoke, inspirational, and breathtaking proportions. This year, the event sparked our curiosity even more, as brands like Proenza Schouler and Rodarte took their collections to the city of light for the very first time. And it’s safe to say our expectations were surpassed.

The proof is in these exclusive behind-the-scenes beauty moments captured by photographer Kevin Tachman. From baby’s breath headpieces to dreamy smoky eyes, here’s your look at some of the most memorable looks from the 2017 shows.