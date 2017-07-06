Our Exclusive Look at the Beauty Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2017

Kevin Tachman
Victoria Moorhouse
Jul 06, 2017 @ 11:45 am

Whether or not you can wear glitter-painted roots or flower halos to work isn’t really of concern at Paris Couture Fashion Week. Tossing wearability aside, it’s an event known for beauty looks (and clothing, really) that are of epic, bespoke, inspirational, and breathtaking proportions. This year, the event sparked our curiosity even more, as brands like Proenza Schouler and Rodarte took their collections to the city of light for the very first time. And it’s safe to say our expectations were surpassed. 

VIDEO: Behind the Cover: Bella Hadid

The proof is in these exclusive behind-the-scenes beauty moments captured by photographer Kevin Tachman. From baby’s breath headpieces to dreamy smoky eyes, here’s your look at some of the most memorable looks from the 2017 shows.

 

1 of 18 Kevin Tachman

Alexandre Vauthier

Advertisement
2 of 18 Kevin Tachman

Alexandre Vauthier

3 of 18 Kevin Tachman

Alexandre Vauthier

Advertisement
4 of 18 Kevin Tachman

Alexandre Vauthier

Advertisement
5 of 18 Kevin Tachman

ARMANI PRIVÉ

Advertisement
6 of 18 Kevin Tachman

Chanel

Advertisement
7 of 18 Kevin Tachman

Dior

Advertisement
8 of 18 Kevin Tachman

Dundas

Advertisement
9 of 18 Kevin Tachman

Dundas

Advertisement
10 of 18 Kevin Tachman

GIAMBATTISTA VALLI

Advertisement
11 of 18 Kevin Tachman

PROENZA SCHOULER

Advertisement
12 of 18 Kevin Tachman

PROENZA SCHOULER

Advertisement
13 of 18 Kevin Tachman

PROENZA SCHOULER

Advertisement
14 of 18 Kevin Tachman

Rodarte

Advertisement
15 of 18 Kevin Tachman

Rodarte

Advertisement
16 of 18 Kevin Tachman

ELIE SAAB

Advertisement
17 of 18 Kevin Tachman

ELIE SAAB

Advertisement
18 of 18 Kevin Tachman

SCHIAPARELLI

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!