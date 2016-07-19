Exactly How to Wear White Eyeliner

Whoever said not to wear white after Labor Day clearly wasn't referring to snowy liner. No matter how you apply it, the hue instantly makes eyes look wider and more awake. Here, three ways to sport it, plus the right formula for the job.

Cat Eye

There’s something fresh-feeling about a classic cat eye executed in stark white. Opt for a fine-tipped liquid liner—like NYX Liquid Liner in White ($7; nyxcosmetics.com)—for an ultra-precise feline-flick.

Waterline

To avoid irritating the delicate area under your eyes, trace your waterline with a soft, creamy pencil with some “smudgability" like Make Up For Ever's Aqua XL Eye Pencil ($21; sephora.com). A waterproof formula stands up best against blinking.

Tightline

Take tightlining—dotting the space between your upper lashes to make them appear fuller—to even brighter heights by using white in place of black. Using a gel formula like Tarte’s Clay Pot Waterproof Liner ($21; sephora.com) with a liner brush allows you hug the lashline most closely.