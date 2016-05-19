Now You Can Wear the Very Same Red Lipstick as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Who doesn't love a bold red lip? It's classic, sexy, and doesn't require much else makeup-wise. It's the entire look.

You know who else thinks like us? The stunning Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, that's who. Earlier this year, the model launched her own makeup line with U.K. retailer Marks and Spencer. Of course, she made sure the perfect red shade was included and had the very cool name —"Super Model Kiss." Seems appropriate, no?

And, apparently, Huntington-Whiteley brought one with her to Cannes to wear to the red carpet. It was the perfect match for her showstopping Alexandre Vauthier gown that must have turned a lot of heads on the French Riviera. To top it all off, her hair was styled in a chic chignon. Seriously, our jaws dropped when we saw how gorgeous she looked.

Hi Cannes! 👋🏼🇫🇷 @alexandrevauthier #CannesFilmFestival A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on May 18, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT

CANNES!! 🌹🇫🇷 Red Lipstick 'supermodel kiss' #RosieforAutograph A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on May 18, 2016 at 2:47pm PDT

At this point, we're not even sure if she is a real human.