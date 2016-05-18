Everyone Needs a Painted Bird on Their Winged Liner

It's not everyday someone takes the idea of a winged liner so literally. Reddit user eraser_dust made the r/makeupaddiction community absolutely giddy with her take on the standard wing, though, by drawing on the most adorable cartoon owl you've possibly ever seen. Behold:

She titled the post, "Birds need wings!" and user PM2 responded, "I imagine you going on with your day with your little owl friend! Also I admire your patience and steady hand." How fun would it be to have a winged compadre on your eyeliner wing all day long?

Others also admired the friendly owl perched on eraser_dust's wing, with words like "adorable" and "cute" and "sweet" running rampant throughout the entire thread. Reddit user unicorninfektion said the owl looked like little screech owls, and user SaucySweatpants said it reminded her/him of Pepe from World of Warcraft.

Eraser_dust said she's still working on perfecting that crisp liner (we think hers looks pretty good, though), and that she used Majorica eyeliner 24h eyeliner, NYX's white eyeshadow base, Wardah white eyeshadow, Jeffree Star's Drug Lord, Posh Spice Esqido lash glue, Aliexpress lashes, and some other miscellaneous products to complete the look.