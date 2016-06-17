Makeup Organizers That Will Change the Way You Follow a YouTube Tutorial 

Raise your hand if you've ever found yourself in the following scenario: You tune into your favorite YouTube beauty vlogger's channel, start watching a video, and begin the process of applying your makeup along with said blogger. You try to prop your phone up against something nearby, but it keeps sliding down, or you do this weird balancing act of holding your phone while trying to apply (impeccable) eyeliner. The struggle is all too real...but it doesn't have to be.

An Etsy seller, iSkelterProducts, has developed tech-friendly beauty stations that come with a designated docking area for your smartphone or tablet, as well as compartments for your makeup brushes, palettes, single shadows, foundation, and liners. They craft their battle stations out of eco-friendly bamboo and apply a protective sealant to prevent any potential staining.

The indie company has three makeup organizer beauty stations to choose from, including the Taylor and the Kennedy ($59.99 each), and the smaller Madison ($39.99). The bigger ones have two levels and are laid out slightly differently from each other, while the Madison is a single-level organizer.

Now, that's the right way to organize your makeup. @line_gjoderum Thanks for tagging us. Glad you are enjoying your gift. #TaylorBeautyStation #iSkelter A photo posted by iSkelter (@iskelter) on Jan 11, 2016 at 6:13pm PST

Sometimes, you just want to see her smile. #KennedyBeautyStation #iSkelter #ForHer A photo posted by iSkelter (@iskelter) on Sep 28, 2015 at 7:12pm PDT

Rise and Beautify - with the Kennedy Beauty Station #iSkelter #KennedyBeautyStation #RiseandShine #GoodMorning #Makeup #Beauty A photo posted by iSkelter (@iskelter) on Oct 14, 2015 at 5:30am PDT

iSkelterProducts makes a bunch of other tech-friendly organizational units, lap desks and digital accessories, so check out their Etsy store.