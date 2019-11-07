This New Gift Set From Amazon’s Best-Selling Mascara Brand Includes Three Tubes for Just $13

Image zoom Instagram

If you’re a mascara aficionado, you probably know that the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Mascara is a cult favorite. The $5 tube has been dominating Amazon’s best-selling mascara chart for quite some time, and it’s racked up close to 3,000 five-star reviews from users who are totally obsessed. The popular tube comes in a few other equally loved, volume-boosting varieties — and now, you can snag a cute bundle of all three for just $13.

The Essence Mixed Lash Princess Mascara Gift Set just dropped on the retail giant today, and has already claimed the number one spot as the best new mascara release. Neatly packaged in a festive pouch, the gift set contains the original Essence Lash Princess False Lash Mascara, plus the Volume Mascara and Sculpted Volume Mascara editions. (And for those of you doing the math, yes, that’s three full-sized mascara tubes for under $15.)

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $13; amazon.com

Shoppers who swear by Essence’s Lash Princess mascara love it so much because it makes their “invisible” lashes bold, thick, and long — without having to spend a fortune.

RELATED: Amazon’s Best-Selling Mascara Now Comes in a Waterproof Version—And It’s Only $5

“Just used this mascara for the first time and I cannot believe what my lashes look like! I have tried every mascara trying to make my thin, straight lashes visible. Nothing worked so I stopped wearing it at all. Ordered this with no expectations, but because it was so inexpensive figured I had nothing to lose. I now not only have visible lashes, I have long, thick visible lashes and I cannot stop looking at myself in the mirror,” one shopper raved. “I cannot believe this stuff. And it's cheap. I would pay almost anything to have my lashes look like this. Over the moon happy Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Plus, tons of other beauty sets have recently dropped on Amazon just in time for the holiday season, including more under-$15 mascara sets from L’Oreal ($13; amazon.com) and Maybelline ($10; amazon.com). But you won’t want to wait to pamper those lashes — certain gift sets are already going out of stock (like this RevitaLash Cosmetics kit.)

The best part? For just $13, you can probably afford to throw the Essence Mixed Lash Princess Mascara Gift Set in multiple stockings — including your own.