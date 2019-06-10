Amazon’s Best-Selling Mascara Makes Even the Shortest Lashes Look Like Extensions

Image zoom Leandro Crespi/Stocksy

If you asked us to guess, without peeking, what the top-selling mascara on Amazon was, we’d probably wager our bets on a popular drugstore product like Covergirl’s LashBlast Volume Mascara, or perhaps a Sephora fave like Too Faced’s Better Than Sex. Turns out, though, both of those hypotheses would be wrong.

Amazon’s best-selling mascara is actually one we have never heard of before. Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara is the number one selling mascara across all of Amazon, with over 2,700 near-perfect reviews.

Essence, an independent makeup brand launched out of Germany in 2002, has fostered a huge and loyal following around its lengthening mascara, which shoppers are calling the best they’ve ever used.

“After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara,” writes one reviewer. “My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy… and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!”

After becoming the number one best-selling makeup brand in Germany, Essence finally launched in the US, and its following quietly exploded among YouTubers and reviewers who discovered it on platforms like Ulta and Amazon. The brand’s superfans believe the mascara is better than luxury versions, so it’s hard to believe this cult-loved product is just $5 a tube.

“I'm used to buying MAC, Lancome or Clinique mascara at five times the price,” writes another shopper. “I went out on a limb with this one... At $4.99 how could it compare? It was highly recommended so I gave it a shot. I will say, this mascara is solid! I love it!”

What’s more, this mascara is cruelty-, gluten-, and paraben-free, which makes it a great solution for even those with sensitive eye areas.

Shop the mascara that Amazon shoppers (and beyond) swear by for just $5.

To buy: $5; amazon.com