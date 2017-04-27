Daily Beauty Buzz: Emma Watson's Soft Gold Eyeshadow

Taylor Hill/Getty
Erin Lukas
Apr 27, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

When it comes to red carpet beauty moments, Emma Watson nails it every single time. If you’re like us, you’re still daydreaming about the negative space cat-eye and Disney-esque princess updo she wore to the Beauty and the Beast premiere in March. But, the actress’s latest look shows us that simple can make just as big a statement, too.

At last night’s premiere of her new film The Circle at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, Watson walked the red carpet with a loose updo and a fresh-faced no-makeup makeup look save for the subtle wash of shimmery gold eyeshadow.

RELATED: Emma Watson’s Hair and Makeup Puts the “Beauty” in Beauty and the Beast

As part of a no-makeup makeup look, the universally flattering eyeshadow shade makes any eye color pop (especially when worn with a neutral outfit like Watson’s white Burberry gown) and it’s the perfect gateway gold makeup product if you’ve been always been intimidated by the heavy metal shade.

For a similar shadow to Watson's, try Jane Iredale’s PurePressed Eyeshadow in Allure ($22; nordstrom.com). To make eyes look extra big and bright, tap a little bit extra into the inner corners of the eyes as seen on Watson’s look.

VIDEO: Emma Watson's Best Red Carpet Looks

If you haven’t added a soft, gold eyeshadow to your online shopping carts yet, what are you waiting for?

8 Easy Ways to Add Gold to Your Beauty Routine
Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Sheer Shine Gloss
Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Sheer Shine Gloss

Layer Dolce & Gabbana’s sheer, iridescent gloss ($32; nordstrom.com) over pink and red lipsticks with warm undertones to add an extra dose of glamour to a party-ready beauty look.

Courtesy
Guerlain L’Or Pure Radiance Face Primer
Guerlain L’Or Pure Radiance Face Primer

The answer to dull, cold-weather skin is this primer ($74; saksfifthavenue.com) infused with 24-carat gold flakes. Its sparkling and reflective particles will boost your complexion’s radiance, while creating a smooth, fresh base for makeup. 

Courtesy
NYX Glam Shadow Stick in Yellow Diamond
NYX Glam Shadow Stick in Yellow Diamond

Swipe a gilded shadow ($2.99; nyxcosmetics.com) across the entire lid for a pretty, chic look that works day or night, or pair the shimmery color with black liner to give your trusty cat-eye a soft glow. 

Courtesy
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Goldmine
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Goldmine

Instantly brighten up tired eyes after long nights with a metallic pop of color by gliding on this long-wear eyeliner ($20; urbandecay.com) around the rims.

Courtesy
Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in Cleopatra In New York
Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in Cleopatra In New York

No one does glitter polishes quite like Deborah Lippmann. If you’re intimidated by auric makeup, a gold-flecked polish ($20; deborahlippmann.com) with an edgy black base, is a simple, cool way to take to part in the trend.

Courtesy
Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in Beige
Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in Beige 

Sweep this pearly compact ($46; bobbibrown.com) all over with a blush brush to fake healthy glowing skin.

Courtesy
Ulta Glitter Eye Top Coat
Ulta Glitter Eye Top Coat

Add a touch of glimmer to your favorite eyeshadow, or wear this top coat ($8; ulta.com) alone on your lids for a subtle shimmer.

Courtesy
NARS Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in Corcovado
NARS Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in Corcovado

Line the base of your lashes with NARS’ metallic pencil ($25; narscosmetics.com), or wear it on your entire lid to go from zero glam to a hundred.

Courtesy
<p>Pat McGrath Labs Gold 001</p>
Pat McGrath Labs Gold 001

Dust this finely pigmented concoction ($40; patmcgrath.com) onto your eyes, lips, or even on your cheeks for an instant boost of radiance. Its limitless capabilities and blinding luminosity are what made the first batch of this luxurious mixture sell out almost immediately.

Courtesy
1 of 9

Advertisement

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!