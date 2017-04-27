Daily Beauty Buzz: Emma Watson's Soft Gold Eyeshadow

When it comes to red carpet beauty moments, Emma Watson nails it every single time. If you’re like us, you’re still daydreaming about the negative space cat-eye and Disney-esque princess updo she wore to the Beauty and the Beast premiere in March. But, the actress’s latest look shows us that simple can make just as big a statement, too.

At last night’s premiere of her new film The Circle at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, Watson walked the red carpet with a loose updo and a fresh-faced no-makeup makeup look save for the subtle wash of shimmery gold eyeshadow.

As part of a no-makeup makeup look, the universally flattering eyeshadow shade makes any eye color pop (especially when worn with a neutral outfit like Watson’s white Burberry gown) and it’s the perfect gateway gold makeup product if you’ve been always been intimidated by the heavy metal shade.

For a similar shadow to Watson's, try Jane Iredale’s PurePressed Eyeshadow in Allure ($22; nordstrom.com). To make eyes look extra big and bright, tap a little bit extra into the inner corners of the eyes as seen on Watson’s look.

If you haven’t added a soft, gold eyeshadow to your online shopping carts yet, what are you waiting for?