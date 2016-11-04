Now You Can Wear the Same Red Lipstick as Emma Stone

Not that we're surprised, but Emma Stone kinda killed it with her La La Land premiere look on Wednesday night at the Denver Film Festival. Celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh worked her magic on the already stunning actress and the results? Well, we immediately starting digging up her MUA's contact info, if that tells you anything.

For starters, we're obsessed with Stone's perfect red lip, which Quynh crafted using YSL Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in 203 Rouge Rock ($37; sephora.com). For anyone who has ever struggled to find the red, this is clearly one to check out. It oozes retro Hollywood glamour.

To achieve the actress's dewy skin, Quynh prepped with Decleor Aromessence Neroli Hydrating Oil Serum ($73; dermstore.com). "I applied a couple drops and massaged them into her face and then added Decleor Hydra Floral 24HR Moisture Activator Rich Cream ($47; jet.com)," she says.

To brighten the eyes, the makeup guru dabbed on Decleor Hydrotenseur Anti Fatigue Eye Serum ($57; dermstore.com) and applied Decleor Intense Nutrition Luxuriant Nourishing Lip Balm ($18; dermstore.com) to moisturize her pout.

For an even complexion, Quynh applied Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation in Alabaster ($76; nordstrom.com) with a damp beautyblender sponge. "I dotted concealer under her eyes and wherever needed," she explains. "I set her face using YSL Soufflé D'Eclat loose powder in #1."

To balance out the bold lip, Quynh went neutral on Stone's eyes, but finished off the look with two coats of Lancôme Definicils Mascara in Black ($28; nordstrom.com).

Anyone else wishing they could just hitch a ride in Quynh's makeup kit for all of her celebrity appointments? Okay, good, glad it's not just us.