Emma Stone Found the Perfect Three-In-One Eyeshadow for Her Oscars Look

All eyes were on Emma Stone last night at the 2019 Academy Awards and, while some attention was held by her Louis Vuitton dress — which, within 12 hours has been compared to waffles, a dragon’s egg, and the beef jerky version of Lady Gaga’s meat dress — the rest of us were captivated by her flawless makeup.

The Favourite star skipped a bold lip, and instead opted for a mesmerizing copper cateye that mimicked the sparkling, copper diamond pattern of her gown. Stone’s long-time makeup artist Rachel Goodwin told Allure, “It’s very different than her other looks, especially from this particular awards season.”

Goodwin created the focal point of Stone’s look, that staring-into-your-soul smize, with Sisley Paris’ Phyto-Eye Twist All in One Eyeshadow, Pencil & Eyeliner ($50; nordstrom.com). She lined the star’s the lid, crease, and lower lash in the Copper version of the multi-purpose product, and then re-traced the lid in Topaze to add even more depth.

For the rest of the actress’ look, Goodwin kept things clean and minimal. She used a light coverage foundation, a peachy blush, and a couple of dabs of primer as a highlighter, all also by Sisley Paris.

VIDEO: Emma Stone's Oscars Red Carpet Entrance

Stone looked as though she could unlock a door with her stare which, paired with her signature smirk, had us wondering whether the Mona Lisa had left her post at the Louvre to attend the evening’s awards ceremony.

