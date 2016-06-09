Throwback: Remember When Emma Roberts Was Unfabulous

On Scream Queens, no one is more fabulous than Chanel Oberlin. She not only rules Kappa Kappa Tau, but pretty much the entire school. Although she's easily the most stylish on the show and has yet to have a bad hair day (those waves! that ponytail!) the actress who plays her has come a long way in terms of style. Remember when Emma Roberts starred in Unfabulous?

Back in 2004, the Nickelodeon series perfectly summed up middle school. Roberts played Addie Singer, who was best known for belting angsty ballads on her guitar about her crushes and other daily dilemmas. Basically, she embodied the adorkable, clumsy girl inside all of us. But we got to say, even then she pretty much aced the trends of the moment.

For starters, subtle layers, side-swept bangs (you know you wanted them), pink lip gloss—we lived for all three.

{C}&amp;amp;amp;lt;!--{cke_protected}{C}%3C!%2D%2D%20iframe%20%2D%2D%3E--&amp;amp;amp;gt;

After that show ended, Roberts starred in movies like Aquamarine (great movie, btw) and Hotel for Dogs. So while she may now run the show on Scream Queens, her beginnings were much humbler. Case in point? Watch her sing about her shoes (which Chanel would never be caught wearing) in the video below.

{C}&amp;amp;amp;lt;!--{cke_protected}{C}%3C!%2D%2D%20iframe%20%2D%2D%3E--&amp;amp;amp;gt;

RELATED: Emma Roberts Says Goodbye to Scream Queens and Hello to Short Hair

Anytime Chanel seems intimidating, just think back to Roberts' Nickelodeon days. It's a much-needed reminder that all of us were Addie Singer in middle school.