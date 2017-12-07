Daily Beauty Buzz: Elle Fanning's Simple Cat Eye 

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sticking with makeup basics doesn't automatically categorize a look as boring. Case in point: the simple and clean retro cat eye that Elle Fanning wore to L'Oréal Paris's Women of Worth event in New York.

Proving that there's a solid reason why winged eyeliner is a makeup mainstay, the L'Oréal Paris ambassador wore black liquid eyeliner traced along her upper lash line that extended out into a slight flick at the outer corner of her eye. To create a similar look to Fanning's, reach for a liquid liner such as L'Oréal's Infallible The Super Slim Liquid Eyeliner ($10; walgreens.com). This liner's ultra-fine tip allows for more control and a steady hand, both of which are essential for keeping your line straight. Finish with a few coats of volumizing mascara like Fanning's current favorite, L'Oreal's Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara ($10; walgreens.com).

"I love, love, love eyeliner and glitter, so I usually incorporate one or the other, or sometimes both into my look," Fanning told InStyle of her go-to holiday party makeup.

Fanning may have left the sparkles at home for this red carpet, but if you want to add a little bit of glitter to your cat eye, trace over your wing once its dry with an iridescent eyeliner. Simple, right?

Glitter or no glitter, keep the focus on your eyes by taking a cue from Fanning and going subtle with the rest of your makeup. The actress completed her look by sweeping rosy blush on the apples of her cheeks and a swipe of pink lip gloss. She pulled her golden blonde hair up into a classic ballerina bun at the crown of her head.