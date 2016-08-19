Elle Fanning Just Gave You a Reason to Only Wear Pink Makeup

We're pretty much convinced that Elle Fanning is some sort of woodland fairy princess because how else do you explain how magical she looks all the time? Her makeup game is always on point and super fun—our life hasn't been the same since that glitter under-eye moment. And last month when Elle Fanning switched out her signature blonde hair for a cool peach tone, we became even more enamored.

Last night, Elle's makeup was the pinnacle of easy summer beauty, and thankfully, her makeup artist shared the product breakdown on Instagram. Cause if there's one thing that makes scrolling through IG better, it's shopping ideas.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

RELATED: Breaking: Elle Fanning Just Went Pink

Makeup artist Erin Monroe, who does both of the Fanning sisters' makeup, shared a photo of Elle Fanning for a Creatures of the Wind/Just One Eye event and gave a product breakdown that will become part of your beauty bible. In her caption, Erin described the look as "pinky, sheeny," and you know how on board we are for an all pink makeup look.

The soft, feminine pinks came from two major products, including Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette ($42; nordstrom.com) and NYX Rouge Cream blush in Soft Light Pink ($7; ulta.com), which Erin used both as blush and lipstick.

Shop away, beauty lovers.