Daily Beauty Buzz: Elle Fanning's Cobalt Blue Cat-Eye

Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty
Erin Lukas
May 24, 2017 @ 11:30 am

 

Elle Fanning isn’t afraid to take beauty risks. Pastel pink hair, glitter tears, and hairstyles featuring exposed bobby pins are just a few of the actress’s myriad of beauty looks that proved she was the obvious choice to join Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez as one of the faces of L’Oreal Paris.

Since kicking off her new role with the beauty brand at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Fanning hasn’t fallen short on delivering major beauty moments. Case in point: Her latest look on the Festival’s 70th Anniversary screening red carpet will convince you to give your go-to black eyeliner a much deserved break.

RELATED: Daily Beauty Buzz: Elle Fanning’s Visible Bobby Pins

Fanning’s cobalt blue eyeliner was drawn on with a bold line along her lash line which was extended out into a graphic wing. The rest of her makeup was kept clean with groomed brows and a nude-pink lip, and her hair blown-out straight with a deep side part. The colorful liner was a cool contrast to Fanning’s princess gown with embroidery that looked like it was painted with Monet’s signature brushstrokes. If you want to try your hand at similar winged liner, we recommend a gel pencil like L’Oreal Paris’s Silkissime Eyeliner in Cobalt Blue ($8; target.com) which will glide on smoothly.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty 

If you’re like us, Fanning’s cat-eye has finally convinced us to reach for a colored eyeliner this summer.

The Best Eyeliners for Your Eye Color
Essence Cosmetics Waterproof Gel Eye Pencil in Midnight Blue
Brown Eyes

Swap your black cat-eye for a navy blue flick to enhance the natural golden flecks in your warm, brown eyes.

Courtesy
Essence $3 SHOP NOW
L’Oreal Infallible Silkissime Eye Liner in Pure Purple
Brown Eyes

Make your eyes really pop by swiping along your lash line with a liner in a contrasting color, like a vibrant purple.

Courtesy
L'Oreal Paris $6 SHOP NOW
Maybelline New York Eye Studio Lasting Waterproof Gel Pencil in Smooth Charcoal
Brown Eyes

Gray might not be the first color that comes to mind when you want to play up your brown eyes, but a cool charcoal shade of liner against warm brown eyes will really make your irises glow.

Courtesy
Maybelline $7 SHOP NOW
Dolce&Gabbana The Eyeliner Crayon Intense in Emerald
Blue Eyes

The way an emerald green shade accentuates hidden gold flecks in blue eyes is proof that sometimes opposites do attract.

Courtesy
Dolce & Gabbana $31 SHOP NOW
MAC Cosmetics Fluidline in Rich Ground
Blue Eyes

A contrasting metallic like copper will pick up the gold flecks in blue eyes and really brighten them up. Keep the line close to the lashes, or take a bold turn by covering more of the lid for night.

Courtesy
MAC $17 SHOP NOW
Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl Eyeliner in Elizabeth Violet
Green Eyes

As far as color matches go, green and violet can’t be topped. The purple accent will enhance the eye’s earthy green hues without looking too audacious.

Courtesy
Charlotte Tilbury $27 SHOP NOW
NARS Cosmetics Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner in Via Appia
Green Eyes

Since red complements green on the color wheel, the reddish undertones of a copper liner will look gorgeous on a set of green eyes.

Courtesy
Nars $25 SHOP NOW
Laura Mercier Longwear Eye Pencil in Espresso
Green Eyes

A jet black liner can have a flattening effect on light eyes. Instead, elevate your green peepers with a brown shade that’s a touch softer, but still impactful.

Courtesy
Laura Mercier $25 SHOP NOW
Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Marigold
Hazel Eyes

Gilded eyeliner will boost the green tones in hazel eyes. For a radiant look, add a touch of gold liner to the center and inner corner of the eyes to really make them sparkle.

Courtesy
Marc Jacobs Beauty $25 SHOP NOW
Revlon Colorstay Eyeliner Pencil in Brown
Hazel Eyes

A neutral brown shade like Revlon’s pencil will boost the natural rich tones in hazel eyes.

Courtesy
Revlon $6 SHOP NOW
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Pencil in Burgundy Suede
Gray Eyes

Accentuate the blue side of your gray eyes with a vivid burgundy on your lash and water lines. 

Courtesy
Estee Lauder $23 SHOP NOW
NYX Cosmetics Slide On Pencil in Platinum
Gray Eyes

Gray eyes will look amazing with a pearly shade of liner that emphasizes their rare smoky color.

Courtesy
NYX $5 SHOP NOW
