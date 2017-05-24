Daily Beauty Buzz: Elle Fanning's Cobalt Blue Cat-Eye

Elle Fanning isn’t afraid to take beauty risks. Pastel pink hair, glitter tears, and hairstyles featuring exposed bobby pins are just a few of the actress’s myriad of beauty looks that proved she was the obvious choice to join Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez as one of the faces of L’Oreal Paris.

Since kicking off her new role with the beauty brand at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Fanning hasn’t fallen short on delivering major beauty moments. Case in point: Her latest look on the Festival’s 70th Anniversary screening red carpet will convince you to give your go-to black eyeliner a much deserved break.

Fanning’s cobalt blue eyeliner was drawn on with a bold line along her lash line which was extended out into a graphic wing. The rest of her makeup was kept clean with groomed brows and a nude-pink lip, and her hair blown-out straight with a deep side part. The colorful liner was a cool contrast to Fanning’s princess gown with embroidery that looked like it was painted with Monet’s signature brushstrokes. If you want to try your hand at similar winged liner, we recommend a gel pencil like L’Oreal Paris’s Silkissime Eyeliner in Cobalt Blue ($8; target.com) which will glide on smoothly.

If you’re like us, Fanning’s cat-eye has finally convinced us to reach for a colored eyeliner this summer.