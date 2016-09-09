Watch Elizabeth Taylor Slay a Glam Eye Look in Basically Zero Seconds

MGM Studios/Archive Photos/Getty Images

This is what you call an icon.

Kelly Bryant
Sep 09, 2016 @ 7:00 am

There are celebrities and then there are celebrities. The late Elizabeth Taylor is one of those larger-than-life Hollywood icons that never let the curtain of glamour drop, and for that we'll be eternally obsessed.

RELATED: Kanye West Is Now Inspiring Eye Makeup Looks

Kim Kardashian's go-to beauty guru Mario Dedivanovic gave us an incredible throwback this week to pay homage to Taylor by posting a video of the actress executing a super sexy eye look herself using a miniscule makeup brush in less than a minute. We're mesmerized by the ease with which she completes the precise look.

RELATED: T. Swift Is Bringing Back Her Classic Look & We Are Here For It

So the next time you find yourself in front of a mirror with your makeup bag and less than five minutes to work your magic, channel Taylor. They just don't make celebs like they used to.

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!