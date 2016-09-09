Watch Elizabeth Taylor Slay a Glam Eye Look in Basically Zero Seconds

There are celebrities and then there are celebrities. The late Elizabeth Taylor is one of those larger-than-life Hollywood icons that never let the curtain of glamour drop, and for that we'll be eternally obsessed.

Love this. #elizabethtaylor. She did that eye in seconds with that tiny brush - shadow, crease and liner. Boom 👏🏼 #repost @shanepaish A video posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Sep 3, 2016 at 10:26pm PDT

Kim Kardashian's go-to beauty guru Mario Dedivanovic gave us an incredible throwback this week to pay homage to Taylor by posting a video of the actress executing a super sexy eye look herself using a miniscule makeup brush in less than a minute. We're mesmerized by the ease with which she completes the precise look.

So the next time you find yourself in front of a mirror with your makeup bag and less than five minutes to work your magic, channel Taylor. They just don't make celebs like they used to.