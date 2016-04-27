Elizabeth Olsen Just Reminded Us How Much We Love Red Lipstick

When your sisters are two of fashion’s most talented and respected designers, it’s only natural that you pick up a few of their tricks here and there. And last night, Elizabeth Olsen took a page of her siblings’ (minimalist) fashion book and proved that less is more.

For the European premiere of her new movie Captain America: Civil War, Olsen stepped out in a stunning white Alexander McQueen dress that had a super sexy front. The gown itself was so hot, in fact, that the only thing it really needed in terms of accessories was a bold beauty statement to complement it — a bold red lip, in this case. Simple, yet so feminine and gorgeous.

Fred Duval/Getty Images

That's definitely a winning look for Olsen.