Amazon's Best-Selling Makeup Primer "Works Wonders," According to Shoppers With Oily Skin

The best makeup primers do so much more than just lock in a beauty look. Premier primers can also smooth skin, balance complexion, conceal wrinkles, and extend the life of your foundation. Finding a primer that can do all of this and shut down oily skin with a non-greasy finish, however, can feel like the search for the Holy Grail. But more than 22,000 Amazon shoppers think they've found it.

The Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer, the best-selling primer on Amazon, is specifically designed for oily skin. It's lightweight, which the brand says helps it to fill in wrinkles and fine lines, minimizes pores, and creates a smooth, matte canvas for your makeup. Crafted with sebum-controlling powder, the primer is built for longevity by eliminating oil throughout the day.

And right now, the primer is on sale for 20 percent off.

Courtesy

Shoppers say it's a "great primer without the greasy feel," and that "it spreads nicely and doesn't clog pores." One reviewer shared that "a little goes a long way," and said they used a "pea sized amount of product" to easily cover their face. Since such a small amount of the primer is needed, another Amazon shopper added that the "little tube lasts a long time," which helps them save money not only on the primer, but on the makeup they no longer need to reapply, too.

And a third shopper said the primer "works wonders," but advised that anyone who tests it out allows it to dry first before applying their makeup. When the primer is set, the reviewer said your makeup "won't go anywhere."

If you've been searching for a makeup primer for oily skin, pore elimination, or fine line blurring, give the Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer a try. Just be sure to order while it's still on sale at Amazon today.