Everyone's Talking About e.l.f. Cosmetics' Sneaky Lipstick Compartments  

As it turns out, e.l.f. cosmetics, purveyor's of incredible makeup at insanely affordable prices, have been housing extra little compartments of color at the bottom of their moisturizing lipsticks. The feature was never meant to be a secret, in fact, the brand says it was placed there to help customers color match. This way you'll never have to guess what the hue inside a tube of their lipstick actually looks like because it's right there before your very eyes.

"We know the best way to color match is to see the actual product, so we designed our moisturizing lipsticks to hold the lipstick formula in the base of the componentry," says Achelle Richards, e.l.f. Global Artistic Director, in a statement. "This feature makes it easier to color match—and we love that it's been a surprise and delight for many of our fans!"

WHAT KIND OF SORCERY?? I'M SHOOK pic.twitter.com/8P6ttdBwKi — a spooky bitch (@thedailyfem) October 23, 2016

Of course frugal beauty enthusiasts will be thrilled with the fact that you can twist off the compartment to reach a few extra lippie applications when you think the bullet has run completely empty. And who doesn't love a little added value?