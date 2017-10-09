E.L.F.’s New Makeup Line Is Made to Wear to the Gym

Another sign that athleisure isn’t going anywhere anytime soon? Speaking to fitness fanatics everywhere, e.l.f. just launched an active makeup collection made specifically for the gym—because we’ve all swiped on some waterproof mascara or tinted lip balm before heading to spin class. Appropriately named e.l.f. Active, the collection consists of seven brand new products that were made with a breathable formulas that are also sweat-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about touching up your eyeliner after Pilates and before brunch.

Some standouts include the Get Up & Glow Hydration Stick, which is a convenient moisturizing stick made with soothing, hydrating ingredients like shea butter, aloe, and grape, and the the Sweat Resistant Mascara and Brow Duo, which is a dual-ended tube that features waterproof mascara on one end and clear brow gel on the other, leaving plenty of space in your gym bag for other products or a change of clothes.

But the one addition that truly sets it apart from other athleisure makeup lines is the Blend It Out Silicone Sponge Duo, a makeup or skincare applicator that can be easily cleaned and won’t absorb product or the sweat and oil that might be sitting on your skin. Oh, and nothing tops $8.

You can pick up the products on e.l.f.’s website now, and the line will debut exclusively in Walmart in February. In the meantime, keep scrolling to check out a few of our favorites in the fitness lover’s dream line below.

