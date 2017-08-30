E.L.F. Cosmetics Just Gave You a Major Reason to Be Excited for Fall

Shorter days and the end of summer Fridays at work are just a few of the reasons why the end of summer always feels bitter sweet. However, this year there's a silver lining courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics.

The brand announced on its Twitter account on Sunday they are going to release a new product every single day for the entire month of September. Yes, you read that right.

We're launching a new product EVERY DAY in September! Stay posted for details and retweet/spread the word!! #newnew #elfcosmetics — e.l.f. Cosmetics (@elfcosmetics) August 27, 2017

File the whole month of launches under reasons why e.l.f. continues to prove that there can be exceptions to things that sound too good to be true. e.l.f. is always our go-to brand on drugstore runs because of its wide color range and innovative products that all ring in less than a typical Seamless order charge on your credit card.

While e.l.f. is keeping all of the details under wraps (like what all of the new products are) they've teased a few things you can expect. You'll be able to pick up new editions of your favorite e.l.f. products like eyeshadows and lipsticks, in addition to a lot of firsts for the brand including a foaming bubble mask, highlighting sponge duo, and silicone makeup sponge, to name a few.

You can score all of the new launches on elfcosmetics.com starting September 1st, which if you're freaking out over the news, is only a few days away.