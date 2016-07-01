InStyle Editors' Favorite Products They Discovered From Birchbox

Buying a new beauty product always a gamble: Quickly swatching a shade on the back of your hand at the store doesn’t give you an accurate test-run nor does it let you properly decide if the product works with your skin tone, routine, and lifestyle. Since Birchbox sent out its first subscription box of personalized hair and makeup products in 2010, they’ve saved thie subscribers quite a few stressful shopping trips—and dollars—by letting us try sample-size products at home. Even better, if you happen to fall in love with one of your items, you can easily buy a full-sized version on Birchbox’s website. In other words: You’re guaranteed to hit the beauty jackpot. We’re not the only ones who’ve found some of our go-to products this way. Keep scrolling to find out some of InStyle editors’ favorite subscription items that they liked so much, they ordered the full-size as soon as they emptied their trial size. 

Eyeko Fat Liquid Eyeliner 

"I’ve always had a hard time creating a cat eye—until I found this liner. The chubby packaging makes the pen easy to grip, so you have more control over the shape of your line. And the felt tip glides smoothly over your lid, without any tugging. The best part? It stays put—even on those sticky summer nights." -Jennifer Ferrise, Associate Editor

Coola Classic Face SPF 30 Cucumber Moisturizer 

"Coola’s SPF 30 Cucumber Moisturizer has become a staple in my summer skin care routine. It not only protects my fair skin for getting red throughout the day, it also leaves my complexion feeling smooth and looking bright. The formula goes on really light, so it’s perfect to wear under my usual makeup without looking oily. I stick it in the fridge overnight for a cool, refreshing wake up when I apply it in the morning." -Christina Shanahan, Senior Editor

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo 

"I love that this dry shampoo is sulfate free and the time-release fragrance makes my hair smell great all day. -Kim Peiffer, Digital Managing Editor

Vasanti BrightenUp! Enzymatic Face Rejuvenator 

"The Vasanti Brighten Up! Enzymatic Face Rejuvenator was one of the first products I sampled from Birchbox, and it has been part of my skincare routine for a few years. It is a gentle combination of physical and chemical exfoliator that doesn't irritate my sensitive skin. Even after one use I notice that my skin has glow and my blemishes start to fade. ." -Sarah Balch, Photo Editor

Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara 

"This mascara makes my lashes look longer and thicker than any other product I've tried. The formula feels a little heavier than my usual mascara for every day use, but it will definitely be my go-to for special occasions." -Lauren Kane, Site Producer 

Stila HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara 

“Not only does Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara extend my lashes, it does it without clumping them together! I love that I can wear it all day without fear of it smudging off.” -Jessica Kane, Photo Coordinator

Amika Bombshell Blowout Spray 

"I have flat, straight hair so I'll welcome any product into my routine that promises to turn up my strands' volume. Not only does Amika's lightweight spray deliver body, it also protects against heat styling. Bonus: I can't get enough of this spray's amazing scent as I spritz it onto my damp hair before blow-drying." -Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray 

"Although I've maintained a longish hairstyle for about two years, I've yet to develop a love for the grooming that comes with keeping my wavy locks prepared for the 'gram. If a product takes too long to mix in and apply, I’m not interested. That’s why I regularly spritz on Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray, which allows me to part my hair to the side and channel my inner Harry Styles (pre-haircut) in minutes. It also blends nicely with my go-to hair oil and texturizing clay, so it’s worth the splurge." -Jonathan Borge, Fashion News Assistant

Davines LOVE Smoothing Conditioner For Course or Frizzy Hair 

"I’m in a pretty constant battle with my short hair to keep it from looking like a mom bob, and this conditioner is now an essential part of my air-drying routine to keep the texture piece-y and smooth, not frizzy and fluffy. And it kind of smells like grape-flavored Japanese candy, which is not a bad thing." -Stephanie Troung, Fashion Features Editor

