Bag

La Ligne’s Painted Woven Straw Tote ($195; net-a-porter.com).

Beauty

Although I’ve experienced enough sunburns in my life to know the importance of applying sunscreen before hitting the beach, I’m extremely impatient when it comes to waiting for it to dry before getting dressed or hitting the water. This sunscreen by Neutrogena, Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 70 ($10; drugstore.com), dries quick and doesn’t leave a greasy finish on my skin—or my wardrobe. My hair is straight, but thick so once it gets wet or hits the humidity, it tends to have a life of its own. Bumble and Bumble’s Surf Spray ($27; sephora.com) helps keep the mess looking like it’s intentional by enhancing my natural texture. If I’m at the beach, I completely forgo my regular makeup routine. Aside from worrying about how my makeup looks after taking a dip in the water, I also don’t want my makeup to melt from sitting in my bag under the hot sun all day (I know, beauty editor problems). Glossier’s Skin Tint ($26; glossier.com) is not only super easy to use, but it instantly refreshes your skin back to its hydrated, dewy state by massaging on just a few drops.​