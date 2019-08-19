This is the Easiest Way to Wear Pink Makeup

Image zoom Silja Magg/Welcome Management

Take a look at the runways or even the sidewalks, and it won't you take long to notice that pink makeup is having a moment. Sure, the hue isn't exactly new—but it's the modern way it's being worn that's got our attention.

From soft, stained lips to sheer washes of color on the eyes, the time has come to re-think pink. And the ultra user-friendly products below make it easier than ever.

Get The Look

Dior Diorshow 3 Couleurs Tri(o)blique in #853 Rosy Canvas

Layer shimmery shadows in rosy tones for extra dimension.

$63; saksfifthavenue.com.

Ilia Liquid Light Serum Highlighter in Atomic

Mix a bit of liquid highlighter into your blush or base to get a subtle glow.

$42; sephora.com.

Maybelline New York SuperStay Ink Crayon in Hustle in Heels

Dab balm over a matte berry lipstick for a pillowy finish.

$8; target.com.

Nudestix Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Color in Cherry Blossom Babe

Apply a pink cream low on your cheeks to create a youthful-looking flush.

$32; sephora.com.